In an unfortunate incident, Kannada actress, Samyuktha Hegde and her friend were abused, assaulted and threatened in broad daylight, while working out at a park, near the Agara Lake in Bangalore. The reason she was attacked at a public place was that she was wearing sports attire. It was shocking to see how the actress was being abused in broad daylight, calling her ‘indecent and immoral,’ by another woman, despite calling the police. The lady in question even charged at Hegde's friend to hit her. The Kannada actress recorded the entire incident and uploaded the same on Instagram to inform her followers about the public assault and humiliation, demanding justice. Soon, it went viral. Netizens came out in support of Hedge and her friends, asking for justice for Hedge and her friends.
Hegde captioned the video with a strong message describing the incident. She also explained how the men who joined the woman in question began to lecture her for her attire and even threatened on broad daylight, in front of the police. She was quoted in TOI as saying, “I was practising the hoola hoops and my other friends were doing their workout when an elderly lady walked upto us and began abusing us in the choicest of language. ‘Are you cabaret dancers? What sort of clothes are you wearing? A@&&&@s! If you wear such clothes and something happens to you the next time, don’t come crying to anyone,’ she told us and continued hurling abuses. Soon after, about ten boys joined her.”
Video 1 and 2, you can see the lady clearly (kavitha reddy) charging at my friend and attempting to hit her Video 3: after she tried to assault my friend, when we were waiting for the police to arrive some People in the park who knew her started supporting her and playing moral police and asking us if it is our culture to wear sports wear Video 4: this man in the red checkered shirt and about 10 men with her arrived right before the police did and started threatening us. His name is Anil, and you can clearly hear him threatening me. In my line of work even false news is enough to destroy my career and he threatened me exactly of that and the police stood there and just watched. This is when i decided to go live and have our side of the story put out there in the open After being in a democracy and following all the norms of social distancing, we were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy and the mob in Agara Lake for practicing our hoolahoop while wearing sportswear. Despite being polite and trying to solve the problem, the lady hit my friend and used disparaging remarks about me and my friends Was extremely disappointed with how the police who came to the location behaved , like nothing was wrong and spoke to her with respect while asked us to be quite. The cops stood there while her mob harassed us and even after requesting the police continuously, they decided to stand there and support this (proof on igtv) Yesterday was really hard and it was so disturbing to go through this When we went to the police station, everyone there already knew her and spoke to her nicely and saw us like we were wrong. The only police who spoke to us with some respect and told her she was wrong was the inspector is the hsr police station muni reddy, he asked us both to file our respective complaints and he left. We wrote the complaint and gave it to the police. The police present there refused to give us an acknowledgement for the same. Its not easy being strong around people who are trying to break you, and having to listen to so many people harass us for doing nothing. THIS IS JUST WRONG I request you all for your support 💛 @blrcitypolice #thisiswrong #punishkavithareddy
After the unfortunate incident, people on Twitter came in support of her and demanded justice for the actress. Posts and reactions flooded social media platforms as many came in support of her.
Netizens Come in Support of Samyuktha Hegde!
What happened to Samyuktha Hegde is absolutely terrifying. If they could do that to a public figure the rest of us have no hope.
They Slam Bangalore Police
Very poor conduct shown by @BlrCityPolice with regard to the incident today that happened with @SamyukthaHegde.
More Support Pour in for the Actress
To whoever's on Instagram
PLEASE WATCH AND SHARE THIS!!!
this is an atrocious behaviour against @SamyukthaHegde for the stupidest of reasons in Bangalore https://t.co/XqSQvIMuqS
Respect for Each Other
I don't know who @SamyukthaHegde is or @KavithaReddy16 is, but where is the saree of K Reddy? Is this your culture ? You have no right to interfere in someone's bussiness, it's their constitutional right, our culture should be to respect each other and letting them just be! 1/2 https://t.co/sCiI4t5Qf4
They Demand Justice
This is wrong in so many levels. No body has the right to judge anyone on the way one dresses. More shocking is its coming from another woman. This needs to be dealt correctly.@SamyukthaHegde is right.
@unwomenindia @UNWomenWatch please look at this. https://t.co/RgWC0QBEsm
Women Supporting Women
Actress @SamyukthaHegde harassed in Bangalore for wearing sports bra in public. There is no law which dictates us what we should and we should not wear, so don’t be afraid to fight back such goons who try to shame you for your choice of clothes. https://t.co/bcUKsfBSRA
It is shameful to what the Kannada actress experienced, and she is not only one facing it. We do not know where we are heading to, but it is a shame we failed as a society, once again. Meanwhile, no action against the woman in question has been taken yet, and more reports are being awaited.
