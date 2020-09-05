In an unfortunate incident, Kannada actress, Samyuktha Hegde and her friend were abused, assaulted and threatened in broad daylight, while working out at a park, near the Agara Lake in Bangalore. The reason she was attacked at a public place was that she was wearing sports attire. It was shocking to see how the actress was being abused in broad daylight, calling her ‘indecent and immoral,’ by another woman, despite calling the police. The lady in question even charged at Hegde's friend to hit her. The Kannada actress recorded the entire incident and uploaded the same on Instagram to inform her followers about the public assault and humiliation, demanding justice. Soon, it went viral. Netizens came out in support of Hedge and her friends, asking for justice for Hedge and her friends.

Hegde captioned the video with a strong message describing the incident. She also explained how the men who joined the woman in question began to lecture her for her attire and even threatened on broad daylight, in front of the police. She was quoted in TOI as saying, “I was practising the hoola hoops and my other friends were doing their workout when an elderly lady walked upto us and began abusing us in the choicest of language. ‘Are you cabaret dancers? What sort of clothes are you wearing? A@&&&@s! If you wear such clothes and something happens to you the next time, don’t come crying to anyone,’ she told us and continued hurling abuses. Soon after, about ten boys joined her.”

Here's the Video of the Incident:

After the unfortunate incident, people on Twitter came in support of her and demanded justice for the actress. Posts and reactions flooded social media platforms as many came in support of her.

Netizens Come in Support of Samyuktha Hegde!

What happened to Samyuktha Hegde is absolutely terrifying. If they could do that to a public figure the rest of us have no hope. — no (@anooosher) September 4, 2020

They Slam Bangalore Police

Very poor conduct shown by @BlrCityPolice with regard to the incident today that happened with @SamyukthaHegde. — Surekha Rao (@surerao) September 4, 2020

More Support Pour in for the Actress

To whoever's on Instagram PLEASE WATCH AND SHARE THIS!!! this is an atrocious behaviour against @SamyukthaHegde for the stupidest of reasons in Bangalore https://t.co/XqSQvIMuqS — 🍦Mariah⁷¹²¹⁷⁸🍦 (@wildflo30873403) September 5, 2020

Respect for Each Other

I don't know who @SamyukthaHegde is or @KavithaReddy16 is, but where is the saree of K Reddy? Is this your culture ? You have no right to interfere in someone's bussiness, it's their constitutional right, our culture should be to respect each other and letting them just be! 1/2 https://t.co/sCiI4t5Qf4 — Abdulla Mannan Khan (@mannankhan8) September 5, 2020

They Demand Justice

This is wrong in so many levels. No body has the right to judge anyone on the way one dresses. More shocking is its coming from another woman. This needs to be dealt correctly.@SamyukthaHegde is right. @unwomenindia @UNWomenWatch please look at this. https://t.co/RgWC0QBEsm — Gautam Mayya (@gautam_mayya) September 5, 2020

Women Supporting Women

Actress @SamyukthaHegde harassed in Bangalore for wearing sports bra in public. There is no law which dictates us what we should and we should not wear, so don’t be afraid to fight back such goons who try to shame you for your choice of clothes. https://t.co/bcUKsfBSRA — Khyati Shree (@KhyatiShree_) September 5, 2020

It is shameful to what the Kannada actress experienced, and she is not only one facing it. We do not know where we are heading to, but it is a shame we failed as a society, once again. Meanwhile, no action against the woman in question has been taken yet, and more reports are being awaited.

