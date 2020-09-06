When Kannada actress Samyuktha Hedge stepped out for a workout session with her two friends on September 4 she got more than what she bargained for. The actress was allegedly hounded by Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and a few other people present at the park where they were doing hula hoops. The actress said in an Instagram LIVE that Kavitha shamed her for wearing a sports bra. She also posted a video, where Kavitha can be seen charging towards one of the friend's of the actress. Earlier on Sunday, Kavitha shared a long statement on her social media where she narrated her side of the story. A few hours later, she has issued an 'unconditional apology' to the actress, her friends and people present there at the time of the incident. Kavitha Reddy Reveals Samyuktha Hegde 'Took Off Her Top and Started A Live Video', Netizens Slam the Congress Leader For Attempting to Take Matters Into Her Hands (View Tweets).

Kavitha agreed that she lost her cool while dealing with the situation, which in her statement she described as simply asking the girls to turn down the music. In the apology video, she also said that she is against moral policing and understands that ironically her actions might have come across as the same. Kannada Actress Samyuktha Hegde and Friend Shamed and Assaulted in Bangalore Park For Wearing Sports Attire and Working Out (Watch Videos).

Kavitha has said that the incident has been blown out of proportion, and that she has expressed her regret while telling her side. "Even though I did not hit or assault Samyuktha's friend, I still owe an unconditional apology for losing my temper irrespective of whatever may be the provocation."

"Moral policing is something I've always opposed, and it's unthinkable that I would make such regressive comments. With public around, there were a lot of arguments, heated exchanges, and out of context video recordings. The ugly incident should not have happened nor it should be made political or seen as moral policing."

Check Out Kavitha Reddy's Apology To Samyuktha Hegde Here:

I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends! pic.twitter.com/pM9UJkWESC — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 6, 2020

"As a responsible citizen and progressive woman, I am issuing an unconditional apology to everyone at the location of the incident," Kavitha concluded her video.

Samyuktha filed a FIR with the police. She shared on Instagram that she hopes for a fair investigation. "It is high time that society stops harassing women for what we wear, where we go and what we do," she wrote on social media. Let us see, if the actress accepts Kavitha's apology and retracts her case. Stay tuned to LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).