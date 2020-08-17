S Shankar aka Shankar Shanmugham is easily one of the most talented Indian directors whose major contribution has been towards Tamil cinema. The director made his debut with Gentleman in 1993 and has ever since consistently given some of the biggest hits and has managed to truly push the envelope with each film. He is also one of the highest-paid film directors of India and mainly known for making extensive use of visual effects, prosthetic makeup and state-of-art technology in songs and his films. As the director celebrates his birthday on August 17, we take a look at his songs with visual excellence. After Accident on Indian 2 Sets, Director S Shankar Grieves the Death of His Crew Members: 'I Feel It Would’ve Been Better If It Was on Me'.

The filmmaker has directed some big-budget films such as Enthiran, 2.0, Indian, Jeans, I among others. He has worked with several talented actors such as Rajinikanth, Prabhudheva, Kamal Haasan, Vikram among others. Some of the most iconic songs directed by Shankar include, "Mukkala Mukkabula" featuring Prabhudheva. Also, who can forget the amazing Jeans song where a digitized Aishwarya Rai competes with the real Aishwarya, yes we are talking about "Kannulatho Choseve". As we celebrate Shankar's birthday, here's looking at some of his most visually impressive songs.

1. Mukkala Muqabla - Premikudu

Who can forget this Prabhudheva dance number with its unique video. The AR Rahman composition had a dance sequence that was inspired by Michael Jackson. Some amazingly creative work by Shankar.

2. Poovullo Daagunna - Jeans

Watching Aishwarya Rai dance along with Prashanth at the gorgeous heritage sites across the world or the 'seven wonders' as they were known as was beyond mesmerising. The song captures the beautiful locales with such finesse and if that's any less, Rahman's score works as bigger magic.

3. Style Song - Sivaji

While this number may have got a lot of attention for Rajinikanth's blonde look, the real hero of this song was its amazing location. The song was shot in Spain's Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia.

4. Kilimanjaro - Enthiran

Who would have imagined that land once ruled by the Incas would become a backdrop for Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai's song together? Well, it did because of Shankar's vision as he decided to shoot the song "Kilimanjaro". The quirky costumes and the gorgeous mountains of Peru made this song an absolute visual treat.

5. Pookkalae Sattru - I

This song from I is a true visual treat as we see Amy Jackson and Vikram romance in the picturesque locations of Lexiaguo (China). The song captures some gorgeous flowerbeds, mountains and also perfect water body, thus making it a wholly satisfying sight that you can't take your eyes off.

Not just these, there are several other tracks from Shankar's films that will make you stay glued to the screens. While these remain our favourites, do tell us which songs do you think are Shankar's best when it comes to visual appeal.

