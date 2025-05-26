Despite being one of the most anticipated releases of 2025, S. Shankar's Game Changer failed at the box office. The film, starring Telugu star Ram Charan and Bollywood actress Kiara Advani in the lead roles, did not meet audience expectations and received negative reviews from both critics and viewers. Now, the film’s editor, Shameer Muhammed, known for his work in films like Marco, ARM and Turbo, has revealed in a recent interview that he had a terrible experience working with S Shankar due to the director’s working style. ‘Game Changer’ Movie Review: Ram Charan in Top Form, Kiara Advani Is Wasted in Shankar’s Overdrawn Return to ‘Mudhalvan’ Formula (LatestLY Exclusive).

Editor Shameer Muhammed on His Unpleasant Experience Working With S Shankar in ‘Game Changer’

In a recent interview, Malayalam movie editor Shameer Muhammed opened up about his experience working with S Shankar in his big-budget film Game Changer. He said that the Telugu film was about 7-7.5 hours long and he had trimmed it down to 2-2.5 hours. He told Kaumudy Movies, "I spent a year with that film. I went there for three years. It was in the last six months that I was told I would have to stay with them for another month. I had a sketch here, so I came at that time. When I was editing, the film was about 7-7.5 hours long. I made it three and a half hours. After that, a new editor came in and shortened it to 2.5-3 hours."

Shameer Muhammed’s Instagram Post

Shameer Muhammed further revealed how S Shankar's lack of professionalism led him to exit the project. He claimed to have turned down several other offers to focus on Game Changer. "It was a terrible experience working with Shankar for me. I went there with great excitement, but things were happening in some other world there. He would fix one date for editing but would turn up only after ten days. The same pattern continued for several days and I ended up staying in Chennai for 300-350 days." ‘Not Satisfied’: ‘Game Changer’ Director S Shankar Reveals Ram Charan’s Telugu Film Was Originally 5 Hours Long, Blames Time Constraints for Box Office Performance (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Game Changer’:

Game Changer was S Shankar's Telugu debut and was bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateshwara Creations. It was reportedly made on a massive budget of INR 450 crore. The film also featured SJ Suryah, Sunil, Jayaram, Srikanth, and Samuthirakani, among others, in key roles.

