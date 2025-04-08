Famous People Born on April 7: April 7 marks the birthdays of several notable individuals across various fields. In the realm of entertainment, actor and martial artist Jackie Chan, renowned for his roles in action-comedy films, was born on this day in 1954. Actor Russell Crowe, known for performances in movies like Gladiator, celebrates his birthday on April 7, 1964. The acclaimed film director Francis Ford Coppola, famous for The Godfather series, was born on this date in 1939. In literature, English poet William Wordsworth, a central figure in the Romantic movement, was born on April 7, 1770. The legendary Indian sitar virtuoso, Ravi Shankar, who played a pivotal role in popularising Indian classical music worldwide, was born on this day in 1920. Additionally, American actor James Garner, known for his roles in television series like Maverick and The Rockford Files, was born on April 7, 1928. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Famous April 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jackie Chan Russell Crowe William Wordsworth (7 April 1770 - 23 April 1850) Ravi Shankar (7 April 1920 - 11 December 2012) Ram Gopal Varma Jeetendra Parvathy Thiruvothu Rashmi Gautam Sara Arjun James Garner Grace Hightower Akira Nishino Franck Ribéry Jeon So-min Anne-Marie

