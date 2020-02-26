After Accident on Indian 2 Sets, Director S Shankar Grieves the Death of His Crew Members: 'I Feel It Would’ve Been Better If It Was on Me'

S Shankar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Days after the tragic crane accident that took lives of three crew members on the sets of the film, Indian 2, director S Shankar has shared his grief on Twitter. The accident also caused the filmmaker a severely fractured leg. Shankar said that he has been in a state of shock and has not been able to sleep. The director wrote, "It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting.Since the tragic incident,I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew.Having missed the crane by a whisker,I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families (sic)" Accident on Indian 2 Sets: Lead Actress Kajal Aggarwal Offers Deepest Condolences To The Families of the Deceased Crew Members.

A crane carrying flashlight fell on the sets that cost the lives of three technicians, including Krishna – Assistant Director, Chandran – Art Assistant, Madhu – Production Assistant, and left nine others injured. Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal, the lead actors were unhurt. Kamal pressured the production house into increasing safety measures and even announced Rs 1 crore donation to the families of the victims. The production house also announced an aid of Rs 2 crores to the families.

Check Out Shankar's Tweet Here:

It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting.Since the tragic incident,I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew.Having missed the crane by a whisker,I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) February 26, 2020

As per reports, FIR was registered against the crane operator, who was absconding but was later arrested by Tamil Nadu police. A case has been filed against him under IPSC Sections 287, 337, 338, 304 (a).