Suriya fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his next, Soorarai Pottru but if recent reports are to believe, the film may get delayed until next year. However, to make this long wait worth it and also to serve some birthday treat to the actor's fans, the makers have unveiled a new one-minute long promo of Kaattu Payale from his next. The track highlights Suriya and Aparna Balamurali's chemistry and offers us a peek into their cute romance. Suriya Birthday Special: 11 Essential but Kickass Performances of the Soorarai Pottru Superstar That Can’t Be Missed.

Sung by Dhee, Kaattu Payale is a catchy number that's bound to find a place in your playlist. Just one minute of the song was enough to impress us and we can't wait for the makers to unveil its complete track. The film is an action drama directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga. It is based on events during the life of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath who's also a retired captain of the Indian army, an author and a politician. Soorarai Pottru: This Still Of Suriya with Aparna Balamurali Is Winning Hearts!

Check Out the Tamil Version of the Song

Check Out the Telugu Version of the Song

Soorarai Pottru will simultaneously release in Tamil and Telugu languages. The film is titled Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra in the latter language. Along with this, the film will also be dubbed in Kannada.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).