Suriya is the kind of superstar, who can be both massy as well as classy. Equipped with good looks, respected for his gentle behaviour and loved for his awesome performances, Suriya deserves to be in the high spot among the superstars of Tamil cinema, where he is now. You may like his films or you may reject them, but it is hard not to like this immensely genial actor, married to an equally talented actress, Jyothika. And yeah, elder brother to a terrific Karthi. Suriya is All Set to Venture into the Web Space, May Mark his Digital Debut with a Mani Ratnam Production.

Suriya is the example of nepotism gone right, being the son of producer D Sivakumar. Making his debut with the 1997 film Nerrukku Ner, that was produced by Mani Ratnam, Suriya started off his Kollywood innings with a band, as the film, also starring Thalapathy Vijay, was a big hit. His subsequent films almost typecasted him as a romantic hero, but with the 2001 film Nandha, his career took a change for the good, as fans saw the range in the actor. Kaakha Kaakha established him as a superstar, and films like Ayan and Singam franchise made him a massy superstar. Now he is all set to appear in Soorarai Pottru, the release of which has been deferred due to the ongoing pandemic.

On July 23, 2020, Suriya is turning 45. We wish the handsome superstar Many Many Happy Returns of the Day, and list the performances that made us in awe of him.

Nandha

Suriya in Nandha

Nandha was the breakout success of Suriya as an actor. He plays an ex-convict trying to return to normal life, only for circumstances making him return to the path of crime. Suriya won his first Best Actor award at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. Michael J Fox Birthday: From Yes Boss to Massu, Did You Know These Popular Movies of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya Were Inspired by the Hollywood Star’s Films?

Pithamagan

Suriya in Pithamagan

This Bala film is most remembered for Chiyaan Vikram's National Award winning performance. But Suriya is also equally memorable, and often a scene-stealer as the smooth-talking conman.

Perazhagan

Suriya in Perazhagan

In this remake of the Malayalam hit Kunjikoonan, Suriya had a memorable double role as a endearing hunchback and an angry young man.

Kaakha Kaakha

Suriya in Kaakha Kaakha

If Nandha made him a star, then this Gautham Menon film made Suriya a superstar. A cop thriller with romantic elements, the movie is mostly loved by Suriya-Jyothika fans, even though they have acted together before. The songs of the film are still popular.

Aaytha Ezhuthu

Suriya and Esha Deol in Aaytha Ezhuthu

Mani Ratnam made this bilingual in both Hindi and Tamil with different cast but the same premise. Suriya and Ajay Devgn played the same character - the principled student leader Michael. Can't say who was better, as both the stars towered in their respective depictions. Mani Ratnam Birthday: From Rajinikanth, Mammootty to Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya – Popular Stars Who Worked With the Director Only Once, but Left Us Asking for More!

Ghajini

Suriya in Ghajini

Loosely based on Christopher Nolan's Memento, this AR Murugadoss thriller had Suriya play a vendetta seeking businessman, who suffers from short term memory loss. The movie was later remade in Hindi, with Aamir Khan playing the lead. But those who have seen both the films will insist that Suriya did it better.

Vaaranam Aayiram

Suriya in Vaaranam Aayiram

Suriya reunites with his Kaakha Kaakha director for a romantic family drama, where he has a double role of a father and son. Needless to say, he is excellent in both the roles, that shows him in different ages.

Singam

Suriya in Singam

Playing the upright police officer with a penchant for monologuing and chest-thumping, Suriya harnessed his massiness in one of his most entertaining roles. Singam went on to spawn a successful franchise and money-minter for its producers. Its remake in Hindi also spawned a cinematic universe in Bollywood.

Rakta Charitra 2

Suriya in Rakta Charitra 2

Suriya made his debut in Bollywood in Ram Gopal Varma's two-parter crime saga, making his presence felt in the sequel. It was a powerful role, where he was pitted against an in-form Vivek Oberoi and left a huge impact with his character of Yeturi Suryanarayana Reddy,

24

Suriya in 24

Considered as one of the best sci-fi thrillers made in Indian cinema, 24 has Suriya in a triple role - a meek scientist, his street-smart son and his evil twin brother. Involving time-travel, 24 entertains with its plenty of twists and unconventional climax, with Suriya on a roll in all the three characters. Especially the villain.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

Suriya in Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

Inspired by Akshay Kumar's heist thriller, Special 26, Suriya plays a youngster, who frustrated with the corruption and red-tapism, becomes a master-heister. It is a role that requires him to be bot humorous and dynamic, and Suriya delivers the combo with panache.

