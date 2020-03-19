South Actor Karthi Thanks the Government and Doctors for Ensuring Individuals Safety from COVID-19

South Actor Karthi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus outbreak has affected numerous countries. There are several countries that are on lockdown owing to this outbreak. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared this outbreak as pandemic. Individuals are being requested to maintain hygiene protocols, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, avoid mass gatherings, and so on. Several celebs have come forward and requested their fans to stay at home as much as they can in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. South actor Karthi shared a tweet in which he thanked the government and doctors for ensuring every individuals safety from COVID-19. Coronavirus Outbreak: Here’s What South Actor Arvind Swami Wants the Government to Do to Contain the Spread of COVID-19.

Karthi, who is known for his role in the film Kaithi, shared a post on Twitter that read, “My sincere respects to the Govt., all institutions, especially doctors, nurses & their families who’re taking every precaution to protect us from #COVID19. I was still able to see people crowd at the beach. Let’s support the combined effort, stay at home& practice proper hygiene.” All celebs and other personalities across fields are requesting their fans to stay safe in order to prevent infection spread. This virus can cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases, describes WHO. Coronavirus Outbreak: Ram Charan Humbly Requests Fans to Avoid Celebrations On His Birthday.

Tweet By South Actor Karthi

My sincere respects to the Govt., all institutions, especially doctors, nurses & their families who’re taking every precaution to protect us from #COVID19. I was still able to see people crowd at the beach. Let’s support the combined effort, stay at home& practice proper hygiene. — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 18, 2020

On March 18, Tollywood hunk Ram Charan shared a note on Facebook in which he requested his fans to not to celebrate his celebrate unlike previous years. He has urged them to avoid a mass gathering on March 27 (RC’s birthday) and instead stay safe and healthy.