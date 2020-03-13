Coronavirus Outbreak: Here’s What South Actor Arvind Swami Wants the Government to Do to Contain the Spread of COVID-19

South Actor Arvind Swami (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There is tension across the globe due to the coronavirus outbreak. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic. More than 124,000 people in at least 114 countries have been infected with COVID-19, reports WHO. Several measures and actions have been taken around the world to contain the spread of this virus. Celebrities from the entertainment industry and many other eminent personalities across fields have come forward and urged individuals to stay away from large gatherings. South actor Arvind Swami has also issued a statement in which he has requested the Government to take actions in the country in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. Coronavirus Outbreak: Made in Heaven Season 2 Shoot Gets Postponed.

The statement issued by Arvind Swami read, “I request the government agencies to kindly consider temporarily shutting down of all schools and colleges, restricting public gatherings, postponing any event or activity which requires people to assemble in large numbers, till further clarity emerges. I understand that a few states have done this, but we need to roll this out nationwide.” The 49-year-old actor has also requested individuals to act responsibly. He wrote, “I urge all of us as individuals to be responsible citizens and maintain strict hygiene protocols, report any symptoms, not organise any function or event involving large numbers that can provide an opportunity for the virus to spread and do whatever else necessary under the circumstances.” Anil Kapoor Wears Mask at Malang Success Bash Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Here’s The Complete Statement Issued By Arvind Swami

COVID-19. My thoughts on a few things that need to be done.. pic.twitter.com/Wc1cIdc06U — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) March 13, 2020

Many events across the country have been cancelled. Release of several films have been postponed and many theatres have also been shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.