South Actress Charmme Kaur Deletes 'Insensitive Coronavirus Video',and Strangely, Her Apology Tweet Too!

The lethal Coronavirus has taken the world by a literal storm. While the initial number of infected people was limited to China alone with more than 90,000 infected cases and a death toll of over 3110 cases globally (figures provided by World Health Organisation), unfortunately, the virus has now spread to other countries with the USA already has reported 6 deaths and other countries like UK, Paris, South Korea, Italy, Germany, Iran amongst other are on high alert. Also, India, that had not seen any cases of Coronavirus got two of its first - one in New Delhi and one in Hyderabad on March 2, 2020. Unfortunately, some people saw fit to make light of the situation and one of them was south actress Charmme Kaur. No Time To Die: James Bond Fans Urge Makers to Postpone Release Date Over Coronavirus Threat.

Charmme in a (now deleted) TikTok video, was seen proclaiming, "All the best guys. You know why? Because coronavirus has arrived in Delhi and Telangana. That's what I have heard and that's what is in the news. All the best guys, coronavirus has arrived." She was also seen laughing before the video ended. And Twitterati took no time in bashing the lady for her insensitive comments and trolled her. Ananya Panday Welcomes Vijay Deverakonda to Bollywood! Duo All Set to Be Featured in Puri Jagannadh’s Film (View Pics).

Now Apologized For Video! pic.twitter.com/k5X1hpLyVb — Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) March 2, 2020

Just wait darling. May be your number will be the next.. Adv Congratulations to you dear!! — mallelagbrs-YTVlogger (@mallelagbrs) March 3, 2020

It just shows her ignorance! And also the person who was recording it! — Srikanth (@tweetsrikanthg) March 2, 2020

Charmme soon seemed to have realised the soup she was in and deleted the video. She even went ahead and apologised for the same on Twitter and wrote, "I have read all ur comments n I apologise for the video posted .. it was an act of immaturity for a very sensitive topic, n hence shall be careful in my further reactions as it was of least knowledge to me the rounds it created .." COVID-19 Scare: India Restricts Exports of 26 Pharma Formulations: Drugs As Supply Remains Disrupted Due to China Shutdown.

However, did she actually realise her folly? For after deleting her TikTok and apologising on social media, she deleted the apology tweet as well. Wonder why??!!