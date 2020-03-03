COVID-19 Scare: India Restricts Exports of 26 Pharma Formulations & Drugs As Supply Remains Disrupted Due to China Shutdown

Drugs. Image Used For Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, March 3: As the coronavirus scare continues to grow, India has restricted the export of 26 pharma formulations and drugs. More details on this news are awaited. The reason behind the move is supply has been severely impacted as China is on a shutdown ever since the outbreak of coronavirus. Last month, the Narendra Modi government decided to impose restrictions on the export of 12 drug ingredients, mainly antibiotics, hormone pills and vitamins, as supplies of these ingredients remain disrupted

A memorandum titled ‘Restriction on export of certain APIs imported from China and formulations made from these APIs’ was issued last month by the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. COVID-19 Scare: Hand Sanitizers Run Out of Stock & Price Shoots in Mumbai and Globally as Panic Drives Consumers to Over-Buying Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Hand Sanitisers Run Out of Stock

As a result of the widespread panic, hand sanitizers and face masks are running out of stock. At most retail outlets in the city, the well-known sanitisers are not available. The shortage has been due to panic buying among consumers due to coronavirus scare. However, doctors pointed out that a sanitizer can never replace soap and water completely.

According to a Times of India report, WHO has advised people to constantly wash their hands with soap and water or any alcohol-based sanitiser as a measure against COVID-19.

Coronavirus Death Toll

Coronavirus has wreaked havoc in many countries of the world. While the number of infected people has crossed the figure of 88,000 and death toll has shot up to 3,000. So far, cases of this disease have been reported in more than 70 countries.

COVID-19 Cases in India:

Two news cases of coronavirus were reported in India, one in New Delhi and another in Telangana. It thus takes the total coronavirus cases in India to five, just weeks after the first case was reported in Kerala. In another recent ANI tweet, as many as six cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra. These cases are the ones who have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from Delhi, which was reported on Monday. The patients have been kept in isolation.

India Inc Suffering Due to Coronavirus Impact:

Industries that are directly dependent on Chinese imports have been affected due to the impact of coronavirus. From the supply of mobile handsets to toys, the effect of the deadly virus is not limited to China, but worldwide.