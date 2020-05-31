South Actress Nidhhi Agerwal Prepares Meals for Migrants Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic)

Nidhhi Agerwal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The migrant workers and the poor are the worst affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. All the daily wage earners, their income has been hit and affected their survival. There are many who are trying to help the needy in various forms. From providing food or any other necessary items, individuals are trying every possible way to help them. South actress Nidhhi Agerwal is also doing her bit by arranging meals for the migrants. Sonu Sood’s Great Work in Helping the Migrants Amid Coronavirus Crisis Gets Praised by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Nidhhi Agerwal, who is predominantly known for her works in the Telugu film industry, had shared a picture on Twitter in which she can be seen preparing meals for migrants. She was seen preparing bread and jam and packing it in aluminium foils. Today, while talking about the migrants, PM Narendra Modi said in his speech, “There is no section in our country that has not faced difficulty and is not in trouble. And the worst-affected by this crisis are the poor and labourers. Their suffering and pain cannot be expressed in words.” Just Like Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker Is Also Helping to Send Migrant Labourers Home (Read Tweets).

Nidhhi Agerwal Prepares Meals for Migrants

Across industries, COVID-19 relief funds have been setup by the officials in order to help the daily wage workers and the poor. Actors such as Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker, Amitabh Bachchan and many others helping the migrants to help them reach their homes safely. Regarding lockdown, the Centre has now further extended it until June 30 in containment zones.