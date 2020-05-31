Sonu Sood’s Great Work in Helping the Migrants Amid Coronavirus Crisis Gets Praised by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (View Pics)

Sonu Sood, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is the currently the superhero for all those migrants whom he has helped during this coronavirus crisis. The actor has been helping the migrants day and night since quite some time in order to help them reach their homes. Be it providing buses or accommodation in his Mumbai hotel or airlifting stranded girls from Kerala during this lockdown period, Sonu Sood has been doing great work during this crucial hour. The actor has not only been praised by the commoners but his efforts are also been praised by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Sonu Sood's Heartwarming Replies To Migrants In Need Will Make You Emotional (Read Tweets).

Pictures of Sonu Sood’s visit to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s office has taken the internet by storm. On May 30 the actor was called at the Raj Bhavan where he briefed about the ongoing work to help the migrants during this lockdown period. The Governor of Maharashtra has not only praised Sonu Sood’s work, but also ensured to extend him full support in all the work that he does to help the migrants. Sonu Sood Reveals the Cost of One Bus to Send Migrants Home, Says It's Somewhere Between Rs 1.8 to 2 Lakh.

Sonu Sood With Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Film star @SonuSood called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today. Shri Sood briefed about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. Applauded his great work and assured him of his fullest support in these endeavours. pic.twitter.com/oUMfIQGTeX — Bhagat Singh Koshyari (@BSKoshyari) May 30, 2020

Sonu Sood’s Work Praised By The Governor of Maharashtra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R A J (Rajesh Kumar) (@marketingbyraj) on May 30, 2020 at 8:54pm PDT

Recently, in an interview with Anupama Chopra, actor Sonu Sood was asked the cost incurred to arrange the buses for the migrants. The actor had revealed that each bus costs around Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, depending where the migrants are headed. We thank and applaud for the great work done by Sonu Sood in this hour of crisis.