Just Like Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker Is Also Helping to Send Migrant Labourers Home (Read Tweets)

Swara Bhasker (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly to ensure that migrant labourers stuck in Mumbai during the lockdown reach their home various states of the country. But Sonu is not the only celeb who is doing his bit. Swara Bhasker is also emerging as a beacon of hope for those in need. The firebrand actress, popular for her unpopular opinions, took to Twitter and talked about a rescue operation. She said, "Social media CAN do good". A nationwide lockdown was imposed by the central government on March 24, 2020, to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown was extended three times, leaving many people, especially migrant labourers stuck away from their hometown with not enough resources to survive. Sonu Sood Reveals the Cost of One Bus to Send Migrants Home, Says It's Somewhere Between Rs 1.8 to 2 Lakh.

Swara has been asking the trapped migrants to send their numbers to her. She is putting them in touch with people who can help. According to reports, Swara has successfully managed to send over 1300 migrants back to their home to date since the lockdown has started. Bois Locker Room Row: Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha React to Horrific Group Chat Incident, Call For Sex Education, Change in Mentality.

Check Out Swara Bhasker's Tweet Here:

Social media CAN do good! The anatomy of a twitter rescue operation! BIG thanks & kudos ⁦@cmohry⁩ & ⁦@m_shayin⁩ ! 100 migrants stuck in Bahadurgarh are enroute to their homes in UP as we speak. हरियाणा प्रशासन का बहुत धन्यवाद! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 ⁦@deepakgarg5⁩ pic.twitter.com/LkGAAEdP9I — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 30, 2020

Check Out Some Other Tweets Here:

भैय्या नाम और कॉंटैक्ट नम्बर भेजो। कहाँ जाना है यह बताओ। हम आपको कॉल करेंगे। https://t.co/ls1F8F6gV3 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 30, 2020

She Helped Men Stuck In Bihar

09625749295 Mr. Vikram or 07808409467 Sanjay Das. Thank you sir. There are about 22-25 men from Begusarai & Samastipur in Bihar. They don’t speak Telugu, only Hindi. Pls assist. Deep gratitude! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/xLMJkM5XSL — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 30, 2020

And Here Is More

In the past, Swara had also helped in providing shoes to the needy. She thanked action shoes for contributing 500 pairs of shoes toward migrant relief efforts.