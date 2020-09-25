Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed deep shock over the death of well-known playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. The Chief Minister, in his condolence message, said Balu, as SPB is affectionately called by his fans, won fans all over the country with thousands of melodious songs. SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away: Veteran Singer’s Funeral to Take Place At His Chennai Farmhouse

Rao said it was unfortunate that despite best efforts put in by the doctors and other medical staff to save Balu's life, it did not work. He said the void created by his death could never be filled.

Check Out Telangana CMO's Tweet Below:

CM Sri KCR has expressed shock and grief over the demise of legendary playback singer Sri SP Balasubrahmanyam. Hon'ble CM said that Sri Balu won the hearts of fans all over the country through thousands of his melodious songs. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 25, 2020

The Chief Minister praised the contributions made by Balu as a playback singer, composer, actor in the world of cinema. He conveyed his condolence to members of the bereaved family. Balasubrahmanyam passed away in a Chennai hospital on Friday after almost two months of treatment.

