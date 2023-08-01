Hyderabad, Aug 1: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday flagged off 466 emergency vehicles here. The vehicles flagged off at People’s Plaza on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake include 204 ambulances (108 services), 228 Ammavodi vehicles (102) and 34 Free Hearse vehicles. State Home Minister T. Harish Rao said these vehicles will further strengthen the emergency healthcare services towards achieving the goal of Arogya Telangana.
CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao Flags Off 466 Emergency Vehicles
హైదరాబాద్లో 108 అంబులెన్స్లు, అమ్మఒడి (102 సర్వీస్), హర్సె వాహనాలను (మొత్తం 466) జెండా ఊపి ప్రారంభించిన సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్
CM Sri KCR flagged off '108 Ambulances' and 'Amma Vodi' vehicles in Hyderabad.#AarogyaTelangana pic.twitter.com/eE7zVNgASN
— BRS Party (@BRSparty) August 1, 2023
ఆరోగ్య తెలంగాణ సాధనలో భాగంగా ఎమర్జెన్సీ సేవలను ప్రభుత్వం మరింత పటిష్ఠం చేస్తున్నది. ఇందులో భాగంగా హైదరాబాద్ పీపుల్స్ ప్లాజా వద్ద 466 వాహనాలను ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కే చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు జెండా ఊపి ప్రారంభించారు. ఇందులో 204 అంబులెన్స్లు (108), 228 అమ్మఒడి వాహనాలు, 34 హర్సె వెహికిల్స్… pic.twitter.com/8rsxtZzxTI
— BRS Party (@BRSparty) August 1, 2023
