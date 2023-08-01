Hyderabad, Aug 1: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday flagged off 466 emergency vehicles here. The vehicles flagged off at People’s Plaza on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake include 204 ambulances (108 services), 228 Ammavodi vehicles (102) and 34 Free Hearse vehicles. State Home Minister T. Harish Rao said these vehicles will further strengthen the emergency healthcare services towards achieving the goal of Arogya Telangana.

He said these vehicles will reach patients quickly and ensure that their medical needs are attended to. The minister said at the time of the formation of Telangana, the state had 316 ambulances and now the number has increased to 455. In the past, there was one 108 vehicle for one lakh people but today one vehicle is available for every 75,000 people. He stated that the average response time for 108 ambulances has come down to 15 minutes from earlier 30 minutes. Telangana Cabinet Approves Rs 60,000 Cr Metro Expansion Plan: KTR.

"In 2014, there were no Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances but today every district has one such ambulance. At the time of formation of the state, there were no ambulances for newborn but today there is one such ambulance in every district. Ammavodi vehicles are providing services to 4,000 pregnant women every day while 108 vehicles are catering to 2,000 people. There were no Ammavodi vehicles in 2014 but today there are 300 such vehicles," he said.

CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao Flags Off 466 Emergency Vehicles హైదరాబాద్‌లో 108 అంబులెన్స్‌లు, అమ్మఒడి (102 సర్వీస్‌), హర్సె వాహనాలను (మొత్తం 466) జెండా ఊపి ప్రారంభించిన సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ CM Sri KCR flagged off '108 Ambulances' and 'Amma Vodi' vehicles in Hyderabad.#AarogyaTelangana pic.twitter.com/eE7zVNgASN — BRS Party (@BRSparty) August 1, 2023 ఆరోగ్య తెలంగాణ సాధనలో భాగంగా ఎమర్జెన్సీ సేవలను ప్రభుత్వం మరింత పటిష్ఠం చేస్తున్నది. ఇందులో భాగంగా హైదరాబాద్‌ పీపుల్స్‌ ప్లాజా వద్ద 466 వాహనాలను ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కే చంద్రశేఖర్‌ రావు జెండా ఊపి ప్రారంభించారు. ఇందులో 204 అంబులెన్స్‌లు (108), 228 అమ్మఒడి వాహనాలు, 34 హర్సె వెహికిల్స్‌… pic.twitter.com/8rsxtZzxTI — BRS Party (@BRSparty) August 1, 2023

"Similarly, there were no free Hearse vehicles when the state was formed. Today, the state has 50 such vehicles. They are providing services for an average 35 death cases every day. The government has taken several measures to strengthen healthcare services in the state. A 100-bed hospital is being established in every constituency," he claimed. The government is also setting up a medical college in every hospital. Four Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals in Hyderabad and Health City in Warangal will increase the number of beds in government schools to 50,000.

Harish Rao claimed that the state’s healthcare system is equipped to tackle any pandemic situation like Covid-19. He announced that the state government will pay the mobile phone bills of ASHA workers. Smart phones will be provided to newly appointed ASHA workers in Hyderabad. The minister said the salaries of 108 employees will be enhanced in four slabs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2023 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).