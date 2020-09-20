It has been over three weeks since veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam recovered from COVID-19. But he is still in the hospital on a ventilator, but stable. His son, SP Charan, shared an update about his health on social media pages on Saturday. "He continues to be on ECMO and the ventilator. All his other parameters are normal. There is no infection. His saturation levels are good. His tidal volumes are good. And all of that looks fine," SP Charan said. Usha Puja Offered For SP Balasubrahmanyam's Speedy Recovery at Sabarimala Temple.

However, the filmmaker added, "There is still some improvement needed in his lungs, his breathing and his strength. He is doing physiotherapy. He is able to sit up. The doctors are helping him sit up for a while, around 15-20 minutes every other day. It is a task, but he is making an effort because of all the love, prayers that you all have been giving. He has started oral food intake since yesterday, which should help him grow stronger and take care of other vitals also," Megastar Chiranjeevi Reveals SP Balasubrahmanyam Is Recovering, Reveals He Is In Touch With Singer's Sisters For Daily Health Updates (Watch Video).

"I thank everyone who has been praying for him. And been concerned about him. And have been showing love to him and his family. Thank you to all of you," he concluded.

SP Balasubrahmanyam had confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 on August 5 through a video that he posted on social media. Back then, he was only suffering mild symptoms, which got worse over time. It is good to know that the singer's health is now getting better. His son SP Charan thanked the medical staff of MGM for taking such good care of his father.

