Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is currently battling COVID-19. The singer was first admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai after testing positive for Coronavirus and also for mild symptoms of chest congestion. However, come August 14, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the ICU and was declared critical as he was put on life support. But worry not for the singer is on his road to recovery slowly but steadily. And megastar Chiranjeevi himself updated one and all on his health in a video on Twitter. Chiru, who shares a good rapport with SP and his family took Twitter to assure SP fans that he is on the road to recovery. SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Veteran Singer’s Son SP Charan Says His Father Is ‘On The Road To Getting Better’ (Watch Video).

In his video where he spoke in Telugu, Chiranjeevi said, " A favourite singer of the masses, an artist who made the nation proud, a brother to me, SP Balu (Balasubrahmanyam) is recovering with each passing day and responding to treatment. I am very happy hearing about his recovering health and want to share my happiness with you too." Together As One: AR Rahman Releases Independence Day Special Track With 65 Singers Including SP Balasubrahmanyam, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan (Watch Video).

He continued, "I don't just have a cinematic connection with Balu, he is like a brother to me. We lived in the same neighbourhood in Chennai and would often run into each other. We have a personal relationship since the past many years. In fact, I call him my 'Annaiya' (older brother) and his sister SP Vasantha and SP Sailaja treat me like their older brother." SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: The Legendary Singer is Recovering Well, Tweets Music Composer S Thaman.

"From the past 3 days, I have been frequently taking SP's health updates from Vasantha, Sailaja and Subhalekha Sudhakar (Sailaja's Husband and SP's Brother-in-Law). I spoke with them today also and they have informed me that Balu's health is improving with each passing day and it gives me immense happiness to inform you all about the same too," Chiranjeevi said in the video.

"Balu is not just a marvellous singer in the Telugu industry but is also the voice of the Indian film industry. I pray for Balu to recover soon and mesmerise the country with his melodies, along with his other fans who are praying for his quick recovery," concluded Chiru. We too pray for SP's quick recovery.

