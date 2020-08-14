Famed singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus earlier this month has now been moved to ICU as per the latest report the hospital. According to a statement made by the hospital, the singer has is on life support and his condition remains critical. The popular singer on August 5 had confirmed in a video message that he had tested positive for coronavirus but was showing mild symptoms. In the video, the singer had also revealed that despite being advised home quarantine, he had admitted himself to the hospital. Hearing about the singer's current condition, Twitterati are now praying for his speedy recovery. SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: The Legendary Singer is on Life Support and His Condition is Critical.

As per the statement released by the hospital, "He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored." SP Balasubrahmanyam has been one of the most respected and loved singers in Bollywood as well as the South. He has crooned some iconic tracks including the likes of "Mere Rang Mein"from Maine Pyaar Kiya, "Ek Duje Ke Liye" title track and several others. After reports of his latest health update were reported, fans have been taking to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. Here's a look at some of the tweets. SP Balasubrahmanyam Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

Rajinikanth Fans Send Their Prayers

We #Rajinikanth Fans Pray for Your Speedy Recovery sir Come Back Strong 🙏#SPBalasubrahmanyam #PrayforSPB pic.twitter.com/fE3UsHNFRd — RAJINI FANS TRENDS (@RajniFansTrend) August 14, 2020

Prayers for SPB Sir's Recovery:

Get Well Soon SPB Sir

Get well soon.. to our Tamil movie songs identity.. S.P.Bala sir.. Pray for SPB sir.. 🙇🙇🙇🤲🤲🤲#SPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/p2cMF5ckRL — Naathan Selvam✳️ (@naathan333) August 14, 2020

Dhanush Fans Send Their Prayers for SP Sir

We @dhanushkraja Fans Will pray for speedy recovery of your health #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir . Hope you will be alright soon 🥺🙏 Still addicted to your voice of many songs 🥰#prayforSpb pic.twitter.com/S49lxdCQGF — Dhanush Rithik (@dhanush_rithik) August 14, 2020

Hoping He Recovers Soon!

Enough 2020 💔 We hurts a lottt 😷 Lets Pray For SPB Sir 🙏 Get Well Soon Sir ❤🙏#SPBalasubrahmanyam — Nellai District Online VMI (@NellaiVMI_Offl) August 14, 2020

Praying for Sir's Speedy Recovery

Hearing #SPBalasubrahmanyam ji health is critical 🙏🏻 Praying for his Speedy Recovery — Dhananjay Shenoi | धनंजय शेनॉय 🇮🇳 🚩 (@im_shenoi) August 14, 2020

Several popular personalities have also reacted to this news as cricketer R Ashwin and also commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted praying for the singer's early recovery. We hope the veteran singer gets well soon and wish for his speedy recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).