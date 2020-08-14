S.P. Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to hospital when he tested positive for COVID-19. The singer was admitted to Chennai's MGM healthcare on August 5 and while doctors had advised him to opt for home quarantine, the singer insisted on getting admitted on behest of his family members. He was then confident that he'd be discharged in a couple of days but its been weeks since his hospitalisation now. Meanwhile, his recent health update suggests his condition is critical. SP Balasubrahmanyam Tests Positive for Coronavirus, But Nobody Has to Worry As He's Showing Mild Symptoms (Watch Video).

A statement released by MGM Healthcare reads, “There has been a setback in the health of Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late-night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical. He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored.”

“Since 2-3 days I was having discomfort. Chest congestion which for a singer is nonsense. I also had phlegm formation, cold and fever. These three things. Otherwise, I didn’t have any problem. I did not want to take it easy so I went to the hospital to get myself checked. They said it is a mild case of the corona. I was asked to stay home and self-quarantine,” he had said in his earlier video. SP Balasubrahmanyam Birthday Special: Dil Deewana, Telusa Manasa - 5 Chartbuster Melodies Sung By The Legendary That Have Become Classics!

“Thank you so much for your concern. Please don’t bother calling me. I am fine. I will be fine,” he added before ending his same video. We wish him a speedy recovery and are looking forward to hearing positive news from him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).