Sudheer Babu Birthday: This Tollywood Hunk Is A Fitness Freak And His Insta Posts Are Enough To Prove!

Sudheer Babu, the handsome hunk of Tollywood, has turned a year older today! Son of Posani Nageswara Rao and Posani Rani, today Sudheer celebrates his 40th birthday. Sudheer is one of the most loved actors in the Telugu film industry. Although he has done only a few films, he has made an impeccable mark. Audiences are impressed with his fine performances. And for the unversed, he is also a former professional badminton player. But besides being an impressive actor and a badminton champ, Sudheer Babu is also a fitness freak. The pictures and videos that Sudheer keeps sharing on Instagram are enough to prove. V Teaser: Nani's Antagonist Role Looks Impressive, Sudheer Babu Seems Fierce As a Cop (Watch Video).
Sudheer Babu is handsome, talented, stylish, fit and one of the most inspirational actors to young lads. His regular workout posts has grabbed eyeballs of social media users. There are occasions when he makes his workout activity super fun by involving his son Darshan. His well-sculpted body is definitely making many young lads to push themselves and get into the fitness routine. Sudheer has been diligent with his fitness regimens and we can see the results. So let’s take a look at some of the sizzling hot pics and workout videos of Sudheer Babu! Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Wax Statue Unveiled in Hyderabad, Sudheer Babu’s Message for Brother-in-Law Is a Must Read – See Pics.
TOO HAWT
View this post on Instagram
Don't restrict yourself to captions .... Show it off in actions 😉 💪🏋️
Fun Quarantine Workouts
Chiselled Body
View this post on Instagram
What's most important now isn't my t-shirt .... But my mask 🤣 Make sure you wear .. both tshirt and the mask 😬
HIIT Day
Sexy At 40
View this post on Instagram
Fit And Fab
View this post on Instagram
Gym Junkie
Fitness Goals
Workout Results
View this post on Instagram
Tollywood's Handsome Hunk
View this post on Instagram
Swag is not in smoking.. Swag is in fitness.. #newyeargoals #fitness
Sudheer Babu got his first lead role in the film Shiva Manasulo Shruti that released in 2012. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie Baaghi, released in 2016, in which he played the role of a baddie. The Telugu film V was scheduled to be released on March 25, but due to coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed, the makers had to postpone the release date. Here’s wishing the handsome hunk a great year ahead! Happy Birthday, Sudheer Babu!