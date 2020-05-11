Sudheer Babu Birthday: This Tollywood Hunk Is A Fitness Freak And His Insta Posts Are Enough To Prove!

Sudheer Babu (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sudheer Babu, the handsome hunk of Tollywood, has turned a year older today! Son of Posani Nageswara Rao and Posani Rani, today Sudheer celebrates his 40th birthday. Sudheer is one of the most loved actors in the Telugu film industry. Although he has done only a few films, he has made an impeccable mark. Audiences are impressed with his fine performances. And for the unversed, he is also a former professional badminton player. But besides being an impressive actor and a badminton champ, Sudheer Babu is also a fitness freak. The pictures and videos that Sudheer keeps sharing on Instagram are enough to prove. V Teaser: Nani's Antagonist Role Looks Impressive, Sudheer Babu Seems Fierce As a Cop (Watch Video).

Sudheer Babu is handsome, talented, stylish, fit and one of the most inspirational actors to young lads. His regular workout posts has grabbed eyeballs of social media users. There are occasions when he makes his workout activity super fun by involving his son Darshan. His well-sculpted body is definitely making many young lads to push themselves and get into the fitness routine. Sudheer has been diligent with his fitness regimens and we can see the results. So let’s take a look at some of the sizzling hot pics and workout videos of Sudheer Babu! Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Wax Statue Unveiled in Hyderabad, Sudheer Babu’s Message for Brother-in-Law Is a Must Read – See Pics.

TOO HAWT

Fun Quarantine Workouts

Chiselled Body

HIIT Day

Sexy At 40

View this post on Instagram No captions available 😬😴 A post shared by Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) on Dec 27, 2019 at 5:35am PST

Fit And Fab

View this post on Instagram No holidays for #GymJunkies 😛 #ThrowbackThursday A post shared by Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) on Jul 31, 2019 at 10:02pm PDT

Gym Junkie

Fitness Goals

Workout Results

View this post on Instagram Being strong is ... Being strong at your commitment 🏋️💪 A post shared by Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) on Nov 30, 2018 at 4:59am PST

Tollywood's Handsome Hunk

Sudheer Babu got his first lead role in the film Shiva Manasulo Shruti that released in 2012. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie Baaghi, released in 2016, in which he played the role of a baddie. The Telugu film V was scheduled to be released on March 25, but due to coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed, the makers had to postpone the release date. Here’s wishing the handsome hunk a great year ahead! Happy Birthday, Sudheer Babu!