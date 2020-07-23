It is superstar Suriya’s birthday and fans are extremely excited about this special occasion. Fans usually gather to celebrate their favourite superstars’ birthday with great zeal. However, owing to the coronavirus outbreak, this year many actors and actresses have requested their fans to not step out and celebrate the occasion unlike previous years. So right now, fans are celebrating Suriya’s birthday across social media platforms by sharing some of his amazing pics from his films or off screen life and also sharing thoughtful messages. Suriya Birthday Special: 11 Essential but Kickass Performances of the Soorarai Pottru Superstar That Can’t Be Missed.

But Suriya took everyone by surprise by sharing a cool picture of him on Instagram. Posing in a white t-shirt against a white backdrop, with neatly trimmed hairstyle and roughly bearded avatar, the handsome hunk is looking dapper as ever. While sharing this pic on Instagram, he wrote, “Happy to be here and meet you all. Let's spread love and positivity!! #Staysafe #LoveUall”. Fans are extremely delighted to see Suriya officially on Instagram. Many are even hoping that he would give a glimpse of his off screen life on the photo and video sharing app. Soorarai Pottru: Suriya’s Film to Release In January 2021?

Suriya On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya) on Jul 22, 2020 at 11:44am PDT

On the work front, Suriya will next be seen in the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru that is directed by Sudha Kongara. Rumours are rife that the makers are planning to release this film in January 2021. However, there has been no official announcement on the new release date of this upcoming flick. This movie is produced under the banners of 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

