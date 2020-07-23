Suriya has turned a year today, July 23. Fans are eagerly waiting for some treat by the actor. And there’s going to be one! The makers of Soorarai Pottru are going to release the song “KaattuPayale” at 10am. Besides that there is an update on the release date of this upcoming film directed by Sudha Kongara. Soorarai Pottru was first supposed to be released on April 9, then it was pushed back to August 15 this year, Independence Day. However, the makers had to postpone the release date again owing to the ongoing global crisis. Since there is no clarity by when the cinema halls will reopen, there are several makers who are trying to postpone the release date of films or opting for a direct digital premiere. Suriya Birthday Special: 11 Essential but Kickass Performances of the Soorarai Pottru Superstar That Can’t Be Missed.

According to latest media reports, the makers of Soorarai Pottru are now planning to release the Suriya starrer in January 2021. As per a report in TOI, the makers are planning to release the Tamil movie in January and the trailer would reportedly be released by the end of this year, in December. However, there has been no official update on it yet. The report also states that seeing the situation the makers might again change the release date. It is not clear whether this film would be released in theatres or would directly release on OTT platform. We'll have to wait for an official announcement! Soorarai Pottru: This Still Of Suriya with Aparna Balamurali Is Winning Hearts!

Suriya’s wife, actress Jyothika’s film Ponmagal Vandhal, produced under the banner of 2D Entertainment, was the first ever Tamil film to get a direct web release. It was premiered on May 29 on Amazon Prime Video and that did not go down well with many multiplex owners as they wanted the makers to release the film first in theatres. Let’s wait and watch when and how the makers of Soorarai Pottru are planning to release the film.

