Suriya has turned 45 on July 23, 2020. The handsome hunk, who was born as Saravanan in Chennai, is the son of actor Sivakumar and Lakshmi. Before stepping into the world of cinema, Suriya had worked at a garment exports factory for eight months. It was in 1997 when Suriya made his acting debut and since then he has delivered some brilliant films at the box office. Today, he is one of the most successful actors of Tamil Cinema. Besides his brilliant acting skills, Suriya is also known for his impeccable stylish avatar (onscreen and off screen) and also for his power-packed dance moves. Superstar Suriya Shares a Perfect Pic on Instagram on His Birthday, Says ‘Happy To Be Here and Meet You All’.

Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini, Vaaranam Aayiram, Singam, Rakht Charitra 2, 24 are some of the best films of Suriya. But Suriya is also known to deliver some hit dance tracks. They are massy, fun and one just cannot stop whistling and grooving to his dance steps. On the occasion of Suriya’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of the massy dance numbers of Kollywood’s most loved superstar. Soorarai Pottru: Suriya’s Film to Release In January 2021?

Sodakku From Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

The song “Sodakku” is a ‘kuthu’ number featuring Suriya. The song showcased Suriya in a raw and highly-energetic avatar. This cool number is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Anthony Daasan.

Siriki From Kaappaan

In the film Kaappaan, Suriya is seen playing the character Kathir, who is an organic farmer and a Special Protection Group officer. The song “Siriki” sung by Senthil Ganesh and Rockstar Ramani Ammal is a folk number and Suriya is seen dancing his heart out in this track that gives festive vibes.

Singam Dance From Singam

The “Singam Dance” is another hit number featuring Suriya and Anushka Shetty. The hook step of this song had become an instant sensation. Fans enjoyed this song from the action entertainer, the music of which was composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Therikkudhu Masss From Massu Engira Masilamani

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja had come up with a compelling album and the song “Therikkudhu Masss” sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Ranjith and Yuvan Shankar Raja was a huge hit. Suriya’s stylish avatar and his cool moves had made this song a chartbuster.

Oru Maalai From Ghajini

The song “Oru Maalai” sung by Karthik featuring Suriya and Asin was another impressive track. The actor was again seen flaunting some cool moves and fans were all gaga about it.

So these are some of the hit dance tracks of Tamil superstar Suriya. Here’s wishing Suriya a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead! Just cannot wait to see him in Sudha Kongara’s film Soorarai Pottru.

