Tamil actor Vijay, fondly known as Thalapathy by his fans, has emerged as the most tweeted about actor in south Indian films for the year 2021, Twitter India announced on Sunday. The social media giant tweeted a list that featured the top 10 actors on Sunday. In the list, Telugu star Pawan Kalyan emerged second while Mahesh Babu was placed third. The fourth place went to Tamil star Suriya while Telugu actors Junior NTR and Allu Arjun took the fifth and sixth places, respectively. Beast: Thalapathy Vijay Finishes Filming for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Next.

The seventh spot went to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who celebrates his birthday on Sunday and the eighth, ninth and tenth spots went to actors Ram Charan, Dhanush and Ajith Kumar, respectively. Among the actresses, Keerthy Suresh took first place becoming the most tweeted about actress while Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu came in second and third. Thalapathy Vijay’s #Beast First Look Becomes Most Liked and RTed Tweet In Entertainment In 2021; #Master Eighth Most RTed Hashtag in India.

Kajal Aggarwal was placed fourth in the list, which had Malavika Mohanan taking the fifth spot. Rakul Preet Singh, who has now begun acting in Hindi films, was placed sixth, while Sai Pallavi came seventh. Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty and Anupama came in eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2021 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).