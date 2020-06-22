Thalapathy Vijay has turned 46 on June 22! Happy birthday to the superstar of Tamil Cinema. Be it action, comedy, romance, thriller or any other genre, this Kollywood star has acted in every kind of film and turned it into a blockbuster with his finest acting skills. Thalapathy Vijay, the dashing, talented actor of the Tamil film industry, has won hearts over the years with his brilliant performances in films. The handsome hunk who has acted in more than 60 films, is one of the highest paid actors in the industry with numerous accolades to his credit. Thalapathy Vijay Requests His Fans Not to Celebrate His Birthday Due to Coronavirus Scare.

Thalapathy Vijay had entered the world of cinema at a very young age, he was only ten. He had made his acting debut as a child artist with the film Vetri that released in 1984 and later appeared in many other movies. Then it was in 1992 when Thalapathy Vijay made his debut as a lead actor with the film Naalaiya Theerpu. But it was four years later when he got his first breakthrough with Vikraman’s romanctic drama, Poove Unakkaga. Then in 1999 with the movie Thulladha Manamum Thullum, he even managed to earn the label of the best ‘romantic hero’. On the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay’s 46th birthday, let’s take a look at his seven blockbusters that was loved then and will always be loved by movie buffs. Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil Makers to Re-Release the Movie in France and Germany to Celebrate His Birthday.

Thirumalai

Thalapathy Vijay’s onscreen persona from a romantic hero to action hero changed with the movie Thirumalai, in which Jyotika was paired opposite him. This movie that had released in 2003 during the time of Diwali, was a perfect festive treat for all fans and it was a huge hit at the box office. This movie was considered a turning point in Thalapathy Vijay’s career.

Ghilli

In Dhaani directorial Ghilli, Thalapathy Vijay was seen as a kabaddi player named named Saravanavelu Sivasubramanian. This movie, which was a remake of the Telugu flick Okkadu, also featured Trisha in the lead. Ghilli had become the first Tamil film to mint Rs 500 million.

Pokkiri

Thalapathy Vijay’s gangster drama Pokkiri, which also a remake of a Telugu flick of the same name, had opened to positive responses. It received overwhelming response for its action sequences, comic timings and songs. Vijay had play the role of Satyamoorthy IPS, an undercover police officer named Tamizh.

Thuppakki

AR Murugadoss directorial Thuppakki, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, had achieved critical and commercial success. Vijay played the role of an army officer in this action thriller and this Diwali release was the first of his films to gross more than Rs 1 billion at the box office.

Theri

The action thriller Theri featured Vijay in the avatar of a police officer. Directed by Atlee, this mass entertainer was also a blockbuster flick and is also among the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.

Mersal

Atlee and Vijay once again collaborated for Mersal, in which the latter played triple role (Vetri, Maaran, Vetrimaaran) for the first time. It was Vijay’s first film to gross over Rs 2 billion.

Bigil

The sports drama Bigil featured Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles, Michael aka Bigil, a former footballer and as his father, Rayappan who is a gangster. This film was not only the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019, but it had also become the highest-grossing film of the actor’s career.

Thalapathy Vijay has given numerous other hit films in the past and is now gearing up for another major release, Master, in which he’ll play seen as a college professor. Here’s wishing the superstar of Kollywood tons of love and a great year ahead. Happy Birthday, Thalapathy Vijay!

