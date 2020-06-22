Thalapathy Vijay, the superstar of Tamil Cinema, celebrates his 46th birthday on June 22. This is one of the most special days that fans have been looking forward to. The birthday fest of this superstar was started by fans months ago, but since midnight, these lovely fans have been showering him with tons of love and good wishes across social media platforms. And among them all is his co-star Kajal Aggarwal, who has also extended birthday wishes to Thuppakki actor Thalapathy Vijay. Thalapathy Vijay Birthday Special: 7 Finest Blockbusters this Superstar Has Given to Tamil Cinema!

Thalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal have worked together in Thuppakki, Jilla and Mersal. Fans have always been impressed by this lovely onscreen jodi’s chemistry. The buzz is even rife that there would be sequel to Thuppakki and that would be Vijay’s 65th film. Since quite a long time reports are doing rounds citing that AR Murugudoss and Thalapathy Vijay are teaming up for the latter’s next. However, there has been no official announcement made and fans are hoping that today, on this special occasion, Thalapathy Vijay will announce about his next film. Thalapathy 65: Are Vijay and AR Murugadoss Teaming Up for Thuppakki 2?

Kajal Aggarwal’s Birthday Post For Thalapathy Vijay

Lokesh Kanagaraj Wishes Vijay

To convey my love to Thalapathy @actorvijay here I release the Birthday Poster ❤️ Advance bday wishes #Master Designed by : @Clinton22Roach#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay pic.twitter.com/tMvf80wdU2 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 21, 2020

Isn’t that a bright and fabulous poster of Thalapathy Vijay? This poster features a stylish Vijay and in the backdrop, you’ll also see the superstar dancing his heart out. Well, just cannot wait to hear an update from this ‘Master’ on his upcoming flick with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Master was scheduled to be released during the time of summer this year. However, it had to be postponed owing to coronavirus crisis.

