Thalapathy 65: Are Vijay and AR Murugadoss Teaming Up for Thuppakki 2?

Thalapathy Vijay, AR Murugadoss (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most bankable actors down south, whereas AR Murugadoss is an ace filmmaker of Kollywood. And when this actor – director duo comes together, it is a super-hit combo, and we have seen the results in the past. Thuppakki, the action thriller that released in 2012, is one of the proofs. It is now heard that Vijay and AR Murugadoss are teaming up for Thalapathy 65. ‘7 Years Of Mega BB Thuppakki’: Fans Recall the Best Moments from Thalapathy Vijay Starrer!

Since quite a long time there have been various names of filmmakers doing rounds regarding directing Thalapathy 65. As per a report in India Glitz, Vijay and AR Murugadoss would be collaborating once again and it would be for Thuppakki 2. Yes, it is said that Thalapathy 65 would be sequel to Thuppakki. The report further states that the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and Vijay would be returning in the avatar of Jagadish Dhanapal. In Thuppakki, Thalapathy Vijay had played the role of Jagadish Dhanapal, an intelligence officer in the Indian Army. Thalapathy 65: Vijay to Collaborate with Asuran Director Vetrimaaran for his Next?

However, neither Vijay nor AR Murugadoss have made any official announcement on Thalapathy 65. Besides Thuppaki, the actor and director duo have also worked together in the films, Kaththi and Sarkar. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will next been in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Master, in which Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in the lead. The film is slated to hit the screens in April.