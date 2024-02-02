Celebrated South Indian star Thalapathy Vijay surprised fans on February 2 by announcing his departure from the world of cinema. He revealed his intention to form a political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and become a 'full-fledged politician' in Tamil Nadu. While he will complete two more films - GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) and Karthik Subbaraj's untitled project - Vijay's announcement marks the end of his acting career. Thalapathy Vijay Enters Politics, Unveils Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam As Party Name – Read Official Statement.

Days after a general body meeting, Thalapathy Vijay announced the name of his political party. His party members aim to contest in the 2026 elections. If you have been following news for the past few months, rumours about his political entry have been doing the rounds online. However, rumours gained momentum following his meeting with Class 10 and 12 students and his support for flood victims. Thalapathy Vijay to Enter Politics? Actor's Speech While Addressing Students in Chennai Goes Viral, Says 'Don't Vote for Money' (Watch Video).

Vijay's Official Statement:

The detailed statement shared by Vijay also mentioned his party's ideologies and his exit from cinema. "According to me, politics is not just another job for me. It's a sacred job. Not just political heights, I understood that I need to learn the length and breadth of politics from my predecessors. I am preparing myself for it mentally. So, politics is not a hobby. It's my deepest desire. I want to involve myself completely. Hence, I will complete one more film that I committed to and become a full-fledged politician. This is how I'd pay my debts to the people of Tamil Nadu," his statement reads.

After his recent appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, Vijay is currently filming Venkat Prabhu's highly anticipated project, Greatest of All Time (GOAT"). This big-budget film promises to be a major theatrical release later this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2024 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).