Telugu music director S.S. Thaman, who is in one of the best phases of his career, seems to have bagged another big-ticket movie. The 'Bheemla Nayak' musician, will provide music for Pawan Kalyan's upcoming multi-starrer, as per the sources. Bheemla Nayak: Video Of S Thaman And Sivamani Grooving Together At The Film’s Theatre Screening Goes Viral (WATCH).

Thaman, who has worked for Pawan Kalyan's two movies 'Vakeel Saab' and 'Bheemla Nayak', is considered to score the music for Pawan's next as well. The makers of the movie are planning to launch the movie officially soon. Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej will soon come together for a Tamil remake, which will have Trivikram Srinivas pen the screenplay and the dialogues, while Samuthirakani will direct the 'Vinodaya Sitham' (Tamil movie) Telugu remake. Vijay and S Thaman to Team Up for the First Time for Thalapathy 65?

Thaman will start working on the album for the yet-to-be-announced movie after he wraps up his current projects which include 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh.

