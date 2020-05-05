Vijay and S Thaman to Team Up for the First Time for Thalapathy 65?

S Thaman, Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay is every filmmaker’s favoruite. Who would not want to work with this talented actor? Well, we all know that director AR Murugadoss and Thalapathy Vijay have joined hands for Thalapathy 65, which is said to be Thuppakki 2. However, an official announcement on it is yet to be made. The latest development is S Thaman would be teaming up for the first time with Thalapathy Vijay with this upcoming project. Thalapathy 65: Are Vijay and AR Murugadoss Teaming Up for Thuppakki 2?

The music in Thalapathy Vijay’s films give massy vibes and it is the BGM that has always left the audience impressed. S Thaman is one of the popular music composers down south. He has composed background scores and songs for films such as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Venky Mama, Bhaagamathie, Sarrainodu, and many others. As per leading media reports, the makers of Thalapathy 65 have decided to rope in S Thaman for this project and the music composer has reportedly agreed to it. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde Roped In for Vijay Starrer Thalapathy 65?

We just cannot wait for the makers to make an official announcement on the film’s complete cast, title and other key details. It is also said that Thalapathy 65 will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The announcement is expected to happen on Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday, which is on June 22. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of showbiz!