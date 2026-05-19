'Toxic': Yash Says Geetu Mohandas’ Female Gaze Gives Film Completely Fresh Emotional Texture

Rocking Star Yash has consistently pushed boundaries with his choice of cinema, and with his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the superstar believes audiences are set to witness something emotionally fresh and layered. While the film has already generated massive anticipation for its scale and gritty world, Yash recently revealed that what truly sets the project apart is director Geetu Mohandas’ unique perspective and storytelling approach.

Yash on Director Geetu Mohandas

During a recent interaction with Variety, Yash opened up about collaborating with Geetu Mohandas and explained how her female gaze brought an entirely different emotional texture to the film. According to the actor, the filmmaker’s perspective added depth to everything from violence and romance to even the most simple human relationships. Rocking Star Yash on the Vision Behind 'Toxic': 'To Create Global Model For Indian Cinema'.

“Fundamentally, it becomes very different. It’s coming from a female gaze. We see life differently, we see things differently. Every emotion or action is perceived according to your belief system and thoughts. There’s always a different point of view when women look at things. We miss out on a lot of emotions or things which may not matter to us but may matter deeply to them. So that perspective becomes so refreshing, layered and deep. Whether it is violence, romance or even the expectations from simple relationships, looking at those things from a woman’s perspective changes everything,” Yash shared.

The actor’s statement has sparked excitement among fans, especially as Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is expected to blend intense action with emotionally nuanced storytelling. Yash, who is known for larger-than-life mass entertainers, hinted that the film will explore relationships and emotions through a lens rarely seen in mainstream commercial cinema. 'Toxic' Star Yash Reveals How He Switches Between Actor, Producer and Writer Roles.

Ever since the project was announced, the film has remained one of the most talked-about upcoming pan-India ventures. The title itself Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups suggests a dark, stylised narrative with

emotional complexity at its core.

About 'Toxic'

Directed and written by Geetu Mohandas, the film is backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Alongside Yash, the film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in key roles.