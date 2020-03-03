Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan's Laidback Lawyer in Pink's Telugu Remake is Strikingly Different from Amitabh Bachchan's OG and Thala Ajith's Tamil Version

Vakeel Saab First Look (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink became one of the biggest success in Bollywood thanks to its brilliant topic. The film thanks to its relevant and hard-hitting content received a lot of love from the audiences. After the film was remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai with Thala Ajith in lead, the film is now all set for a Telugu remake which has been titled Vakeel Saab. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in lead and not just the title but the film's first look too was released recently. While Ajith's lawyer look resembled that of Amitabh Bachchan, the first look of Vakeel Saab is quite different. Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai: 5 Differences Noticed In The Storyline of Thala's Film From The Original Plot Of Shoojit Sircar's Pink.

Not only is Pawan Kalyan seen in a much younger avatar, but he's also seen sporting black shades and sitting in a laidback manner reading a book on the first look poster of the film. It looks his character is shown moving into a new neighbourhood it seems. It will certainly be interesting to see Pawan Kalyan give his own spin to this Telugu remake of the Bollywood film. Nerkonda Paarvai Movie Review: Thala Ajith Delivers A Fantastic Performance In PINK Remake That Stays True To The Original.

Check Out Pawan Kalyan's First Look Here:

As a very big fan of him Been waiting this from the time I started to make music Now the dream has become real can’t believe still tat I am the composer 💿💿💿💿 Need all ur love & support 💪🏼🎛 My love to @PawanKalyan GAARU ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Coming to U all #VakeelSaabFirstLook ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yeXDynTGI8 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) March 2, 2020

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan and Ajith in Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai:

Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai stills (Photo Credits: Twitter)

This film is special for Pawan Kalyan fans given that Vakeel Saab will mark Pawan Kalyan’s return from a two-year sabbatical. The film has been helmed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Vakeel Saab also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas in lead roles. The film's release date is yet to be announced.