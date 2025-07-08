Mohanlal has had an exceptional year in 2025, delivering two back-to-back blockbusters with L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, both of which have emerged as the highest grossers in Malayalam cinema. To top it off, his 2007 hit Chotta Mumbai also found success once again through its 4K Dolby Atmos re-release. ‘L365′: Is Mohanlal Playing a Cop in Austin Dan Thomas’ Upcoming Malayalam Film? (View Poster),

As fans eagerly await the release of his upcoming films - Sathyan Anthikkad’s Hridayapoorvam, Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, and Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3 - they were pleasantly surprised by a new announcement: his 365th film, tentatively titled L365.

Mohanlal Announces 'L365'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

L365 will be produced by Ashiq Usman under the Ashiq Usman Productions banner and directed by Austin Dan Thomas, with a screenplay by Retheesh Ravi.

While this marks Austin Dan Thomas's directorial debut, he is no stranger to Malayalam cinema enthusiasts.

Who is Austin Dan Thomas?

Austin Dan Thomas served as the chief associate director for the 2020 investigative thriller Anjaam Pathira, directed by Mithun Manuel Thomas. He was also the associate director of Dear Friend, the Tovino Thomas-starrer drama directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Vineeth Kumar. However, Austin’s journey in the industry began even before these roles, actually in front of the camera.

He made his acting debut in the 2019 romantic dramedy Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, starring Asif Ali and Aishwarya Lekshmi. A remake of the Telugu hit Pelli Choopulu, the film was directed by Jis Joy, with Austin playing the heroine's ex-boyfriend.

Austin Dan Thomas in Vijay Superum Pournamiyum

He has also appeared in films such as Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu, Ganagandharvan, and the recent Written & Directed by God. His most memorable performance, however, came in Khalid Rahman’s 2022 action entertainer Thallumaala. Starring Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film stood out for its vibrant visuals, stylish direction, and slickly edited action sequences. Austin portrayed Rajesh, one of the hero’s three close friends. Thallumaala: Netflix Accused of Editing Subtitles for Tovino Thomas’ Film and Publishing ‘Butchered Version’.

Austin Dan Thomas in Thallumaala

Interestingly, L365 is not Austin’s first announced directorial venture. In 2023, another project starring Jayasurya was revealed, with the screenplay written by renowned editor Nishad Yusuf. Ashiq Usman was also attached to produce that film. However, no further updates have emerged since its announcement.

What Is 'L365' About?

While not much has been revealed about the film’s plot, the announcement poster features a police uniform hanging inside a bathroom, prompting speculation that Mohanlal may be playing a police officer once again. The movie is claimed to be a cop comedy thriller.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Mohanlal wrote, "With immense joy, I announce my next film. Directed by Austin Dan Thomas, written by Retheesh Ravi, and produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. Grateful to be part of this exciting new chapter." The release date and supporting cast are yet to be officially announced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2025 08:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).