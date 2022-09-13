Tovino Thomas’ film Thallumaala, written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza, hit the theatres on August 12 and it premiered on Netflix on September 11. Soon after it premiered on the streaming giant, the film’s subtitle artistes expressed displeasure with the ‘butchered version’ of their work on Netflix. Subtitle artistes Anju and Shyam Narayanan TK of the Fill in the Blanks issued a statement in which they mentioned that the subtitles were edited without their consent. Calling out Netflix, they stated, “Several nuances we included in the subtitles are missing. Especially the songs! They've heavily toned down the songs' subtitles to their literal meanings and made them soulless.” Thallumala to Stream on Netflix From September 11.

Statement Issued By Thallumaala Subtitle Artistes

