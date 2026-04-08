Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay, the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has addressed ongoing personal controversies just weeks before the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. During a recent public appearance, Vijay broke his silence regarding allegations that have surfaced amidst his divorce proceedings with his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. The TVK chief used the platform to defend his reputation, suggesting that personal attacks are being used as a tool to distract from his political debut. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Chief Vijay Targets DMK, BJP Alliances at Tirunelveli Rally; Calls Polls a ‘Historic Fight for Change’.

Thalapathy Vijay Talks About Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Addressing a massive gathering, Vijay responded to the allegations and the narrative surrounding his personal life. He directly addressed the perceived attempts to distance him from his supporters through character defamation, stating, "You can't separate me from the people. Those who cannot win against me on the field are trying to win by attacking my character."

Vijay further elaborated on the timing of these claims, emphasising his resilience against the reports. He told the crowd, "Whatever you do, you cannot break the bond I share with my people. These rumors are nothing but an attempt to defame me 30 days before the elections." By using these specific words, the TVK leader framed the legal and personal accusations as a calculated political strategy designed to tarnish his image during the high-stakes election season.

Vijay Accuses Wife Sangeetha of Defaming Him Amid Divorce Case and Elections

Allegations Against Vijay and Legal Proceedings

The controversy intensified after details of Sangeetha's divorce petition were reportedly leaked. According to the documents, Sangeetha alleged that Vijay had been involved in an extramarital relationship with a prominent actress since 2021. The petition further detailed claims of emotional neglect and financial restrictions, asserting that the marriage had broken down "irretrievably."

Vijay’s legal team has largely maintained silence on the specific details of the court filings, but the actor’s recent emotional appeal suggests a strategy of taking the issue directly to his "makkal" (people). He urged his fans and party cadres to stay focused on the TVK’s political objectives rather than the "baseless rumours" circulating in the media.

Thalapatahy Vijay Aims for Tamil Nadu CM Seat With TVK

The timing of these personal revelations is critical. As the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approach, Vijay is positioned as a significant challenger to the established Dravidian parties. The personal controversy has become a central point of discussion in the state’s political landscape, with critics questioning his "family values" and supporters dismissing the claims as a "conspiracy" to derail his campaign. Amid Thalapathy Vijay Affair Rumours, Trisha Krishnan Shares Cryptic Posts on ‘Love’ and ‘Peace’.

Vijay’s entry into politics follows a decades-long career as one of India’s biggest cinema icons. His party, TVK, has centred its platform on social justice and transparent governance. However, the ongoing legal battle with Sangeetha marks one of the most challenging periods of his public life, forcing the leader to balance courtroom defence with a high-stakes electoral battle.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).