Agency News

‘World of Nagabandham’ Teaser Out: Mahesh Babu Unveils Mythological Action Epic on Maha Shivaratri 2026 (View Post)

On Maha Shivaratri, superstar Mahesh Babu launched the teaser of 'World of Nagabandham', a grand mythological action drama set in the 1750s. Directed by Abhishek Nama, the pan-India film features Virat Karrna in a Shiva-inspired avatar and is slated for a Summer 2026 release.

By ANI | Published: Feb 15, 2026 07:02 PM IST
‘World of Nagabandham’ Teaser Out: Mahesh Babu Unveils Mythological Action Epic on Maha Shivaratri 2026 (View Post)
1
2
3
4
5
TruLY Score by LatestLY

On the occassion of Mahashivaratri, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled the teaser of World of Nagabandham, a visually expansive, dialogue-free spectacle that blends Indian mythology with historical action. Released on Sunday, the teaser introduces audiences to a mystical world rooted in temple legends and sacred traditions.

Mahesh Babu Shares ‘World of Nagabandham’ Teaser on X:

Teaser Showcases Grand Mythological Spectacle

Opening with sweeping, atmospheric shots of the Himalayas, the video transitions into haunting temple corridors, establishing a tone steeped in devotion and mystery. Mounted on a grand scale, the teaser relies purely on imagery, high-end visual effects and meticulous period detailing set in the 1750s. A devotionally charged musical score by Junaid Kumar underlines the visual narrative, amplifying the spiritual undertones. Striking imagery includes a majestic cobra coiled around a hidden treasure, a symbolic nod to the titular Nagabandham ritual. Large-scale battle sequences further hint at an action-driven storyline.

‘World of Nagabandham’ Release Date

Actor Virat Karrna is showcased in multiple intense avatars throughout the teaser, culminating in a ferocious transformation into a Lord Shiva-inspired look. The project also stars Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by Abhishek Nama, the film is positioned as a Pan-India action drama. International action experts, including Kecha Khamphakdee, have been roped in to design the film's combat sequences. Presented by Lakshmi Ira and Devansh Nama, and produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Annapureddy under Abhishek Pictures and NIK Studios, World of Nagabandham is slated for a Summer 2026 release across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Mahesh Babu's X account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Related Topics

Abhishek Nama Ishwarya Menon Jagapathi Babu Maha Shivaratri Maha Shivaratri 2026 Mahesh Babu Mahesh Manjrekar Nabha Natesh Summer 2026 Virat Karrna World of Nagabandham World of Nagabandham Release Date World of Nagabandham Teaser