Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas touched down in Amritsar, Punjab, on Thursday, sparking widespread speculation about her next professional move. The actress, who recently returned to India after high-profile appearances at the 2026 Academy Awards and a luxury event in Italy, shared glimpses of her journey on social media, describing the trip as the start of "another adventure." Dhruv Rathee SLAMS Priyanka Chopra for Not Taking Stand for Palestine at Oscars 2026, Says ‘Position of Neutrality Is Position of Privilege’ (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra Arrives in India

Upon her arrival at the airport, the "Desi Girl" was greeted by a crowd of eager fans and paparazzi. Dressed in a casual yet chic ensemble featuring a satin silver shirt, denim cap, and oversized glasses, Chopra paused to interact warmly with the public.

A video circulating on social media shows the actress posing for photographs with airport staff and fans, winning praise from netizens for her grounded demeanour. Before heading to her vehicle, she acknowledged the gathered media with folded hands, maintaining a relaxed and accessible presence despite her busy international schedule.

Priyanka Chopra Clicks a Selfie With an Airport Staff in Viral Video – Watch

Priyanka Chopra Updates Her Insta Fam About Her Next Destination

The actress took to Instagram Stories to document her transit from New Delhi to Amritsar. She shared a screenshot of a digital flight map with the caption, "Chalo! Another adventure," followed by a video of the lush green fields of Punjab seen from her window seat.

Priyanka Chopra Teases Her New 'Adventure' in Amritsar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

While Chopra has not yet disclosed the specific purpose of her visit, the "adventure" tag has led to rumours of a potential scouting trip, a brand shoot, or a spiritual visit to the Golden Temple. Her arrival follows a string of global commitments, including her role as a presenter at the Oscars earlier this month.

Priyanka Chopra’s Indian Cinema with ‘Varanasi’

The visit comes as anticipation builds for Chopra’s official return to Indian cinema. She is set to star in Varanasi, a high-budget action-adventure directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, reportedly involves elements of time travel and has been in production for over 14 months. ‘Varanasi’ Set Photos Unveiled: SS Rajamouli Recreates India’s Spiritual Capital for Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Film.

Chopra, who recently headlined the pirate action-thriller The Bluff on Prime Video, has described Varanasi as a "career-defining" project. The film is currently slated for a theatrical release in April 2027.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).