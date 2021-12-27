Apart from getting to watch some fantastic films in this year, the audiences’ playlist was treated with some fantastic numbers. Be it romantic or item songs, music lovers got to hear some brilliant tracks in this year. These songs even went viral on the internet. Be it Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sensational track “Oo Antava Oooo Antava” from Pushpa to Sivakarthikeyan’s “Chellamma” from Doctor, we definitely got to hear some great music in 2021. Audience in Theatres Celebrate Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Item Song ‘Oo Antava’ From Pushpa.

Be it any language from the south, every industry offered some hit numbers. As we’re about to bid goodbye to 2021 and before we welcome 2022, let’s take a look at those sensational numbers from the south that took internet by storm.

Oo Antava Oooo Antava

This special track from Pushpa: The Rise featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The beauty was just too hot to handle in this item number that was crooned by Indravathi Chauhan and composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Chellamma

This is a sweet peppy number from Doctor that was loved by the audience. Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan were delight to watch in this vibrant song that was sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi.

Ollulleru

One just can’t stop swinging to the beats of this song from Ajagajantharam, composed by Justin Varghese. It is a folk song and the psychedelic trance music sets the vibe perfectly.

Naatu Naatu

Ram Charan and Jr NTR were on fire with their dance moves in this song that’s composed by MM Keeravaani. The hook step of this song from the yet-to-be released film RRR was recreated by many.

Enjaami

The song had released earlier this year and it went viral instantly. Dhee and rapper Arivu’s song was not just a huge it, but even the video was widely praised. In an interview to TNM Arivu had said, “My conversations with my grandmother Valliamma formed the basis of the song.”

These are some of the sensational tracks from the south that took internet by storm. Music lovers just can’t wait to know what’s in store for them in 2022.

