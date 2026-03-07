The fitness community is mourning the loss of Dr Stephanie Buttermore, a prominent scientist and fitness influencer, who passed away on March 6, 2026. Her longtime partner and fiancé, Canadian bodybuilder Jeff Nippard, confirmed the news through a statement on social media. Buttermore, who was 36, was widely respected for bridging the gap between clinical research and practical fitness, specifically through her transparent "All-In" journey and her doctoral work in cancer research. Nancy Grewal Dies: Punjabi-Origin Singer-Influencer Stabbed to Death in Canada Over Anti-Khalistan Stance (See Family Statement).

In a statement shared by his team on Instagram on Saturday (March 7), Jeff Nippard announced the sudden passing of his partner of ten years. The announcement described the loss as a period of "profound sorrow" for Nippard and those close to the couple.

"It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff's fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie," the statement read. "As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff."

The message continued by highlighting her personal and professional contributions "She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this tragic loss."

A Legacy in Science and Fitness

Dr Buttermore was a unique figure in the digital fitness space, holding a PhD in pathology and cell biology from the University of South Florida. Her academic work focused on the molecular mechanisms and early detection of ovarian cancer.

She successfully transitioned her scientific expertise into a massive online platform, amassing over one million subscribers on YouTube. She was best known for her "All-In" series, where she documented her decision to stop restrictive dieting to allow her body to reach its natural weight set point, sparking global conversations about metabolic health and body image.

Recent Hiatus and Mental Health

Prior to the news of her passing, Buttermore had been largely absent from social media for nearly two years. In May 2024, she informed her followers that she was taking a break to prioritise her mental health, citing "crippling" anxiety caused by the pressures of online life.

In later updates, she noted that her time away from the platform had significantly improved her well-being, allowing her to be "way more present" in her daily life with family and Nippard. Her last public appearance was on Nippard’s Instagram in mid-February 2026, where the couple was seen celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Community Reactions

The news has led to an outpouring of tributes from fellow creators and fans who credited Buttermore with helping them develop healthier relationships with food and exercise.

No official cause of death has been disclosed at this time. The family and Jeff Nippard’s team have requested that the public respect their privacy as they process the tragedy.

