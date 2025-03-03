India's Got Latent (IGL)controversy has been making it to the headlines for quite some time now. The controversy started after Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, made a not-so-cool remark about parents on Samay Raina's popular talent show. His comment not only invited online criticism and trolling but also dragged all the panelists involved in the episode, including Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, and host Samay Raina, into major legal trouble. Now, YouTuber Shwetabh Gangwar revealed that he recently spoke to Samay Raina and shared that stand-up comedian is deeply affected by the ongoing thing and is depressed. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Gets Emotional in First Video Amid Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘IGL’ Controversy, Says ‘Lad Lenge Situation Se’ – WATCH.

Shwetabh Gangwar Says Samay Raina Is ‘Depressed’ Amid ‘IGL’ Row

Shwetabh Gangwar, in his latest video, revealed that he recently spoke to Samay Raina and he sounded completely low and depressed. He said, "Bhaisaab, toota hua hai wo insaan. The first time I spoke to him when the incident happened, I could still see the old Samay, but when I spoke to him the last time, I saw a broken man — sad, depressed, and scared." Shwetabh also disclosed that the recent break he took was because he felt helpless, as he could not support his friend during the situation. He admitted that he was "emotionally drained just thinking about it." SC Permits Ranveer Allahbadia To Resume His Podcast Channel Under These Conditions Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row.

Shwetabh Gangwar on Samay Rain’s Situation Amid ‘IGL’ Controversy

On Monday (March 3), the Supreme Court lifted the restriction imposed on Ranveer Allahbadia, a YouTuber and podcaster, for airing shows. The Court allowed him to resume creating nd uplaodingcontent on The Ranveer Show (TRS) undertaking that the show will maintain decency and morality so that viewers from any group could watch it.

