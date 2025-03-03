The Supreme Court has granted permission to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to resume his podcast, The Ranveer Show, amidst the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy. Reportedly, Ranveer had made an emotional appeal, emphasising that the podcast was his sole source of livelihood. In response, the Court permitted him to continue under the condition that he ensures his content adheres to "decency" and "standards of morality," making it suitable for all age groups. The bench also acknowledged the livelihood of 280 employees dependent on the podcast’s airing, making a compelling case for his return. India’s Got Latent Controversy: Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia Told Cops He Committed ‘Mistake’ by Making Controversial Remarks on Samay Raina’s YouTube Show, Say Officials.

Ranveer Allahbadia to Resume His Podcast Channel

India's Got Latent case | Supreme Court permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show', subject to him furnishing an undertaking that his podcast shows will maintain the desired standards of morality and decency so that viewers of any age group can watch. Supreme Court… pic.twitter.com/Q4PPr0C9gB — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2025

