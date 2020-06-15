Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

1 Year of Kaafir: Dia Mirza and Child Actor Dishita Jain Express Love for Their Zee5 Show (Watch Video)

TV IANS| Jun 15, 2020 05:21 PM IST
A+
A-
1 Year of Kaafir: Dia Mirza and Child Actor Dishita Jain Express Love for Their Zee5 Show (Watch Video)
Dia Mirza and Child Actor Dishita Jain (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's been a year since actor-producer Dia Mirza played one of her careers "most challenging roles" in the web series "Kaafir". She believes that the message of humanity overcoming conflict in the series bears relevance in everything the world is going through right now. "I think art has always found a way to transcend fear and prejudice and helped reunite our hearts and emotions seamlessly. We cannot allow fear to take away from ourselves and our communities. ‘Kaafir' is more than the touching stories it tells. It's a constant reminder that the universe is limitless and meant for everyone," Dia said. Dia Mirza, Adrian Grenier Talk About Climate Change, COVID-19 Pandemic and More

"Kaafir" was praised for its moving storyline written by Bhavani Iyer, empathetic direction by Sonam Nair, and the impressive performance delivered by Dia, alongside her co-actors Mohit Raina and Dishita Jain. Dia played the part of Kainaaz Akhtar, an imprisoned Pakistani woman. "Kainaaz was a tough part to get into the skin of because she belongs to a world where her life experiences are so removed from my life experiences. I consider myself an empowered, independent woman whereas Kainaaz is spirited but comes from such a background of conflict and disempowerment that it was so important for me to understand the mindscape and the landscape of her journey," Dia said. Kushal Tandon’s Web-Series Bebaakee To Release In July On ALTBalaji and Zee5

Dia Mirza Celebrates 1 Year of Kaafir With the Team

A cross-border struggle, "Kaafir" follows Kainaaz's long and tumultuous journey as she winds up on the Indian side of the Line of Control and is held prisoner in a strange land under the suspicion of being a terrorist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Reminiscing about the intense preparation that went into the role, she said: "I got time to do readings with the entire cast and the director, the writer. And the time spent in investing and understanding the character and the story, deeply, served the effort well because this is not the kind of role one can act in, this is the kind of role one needed to just become the part."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
1 Year of Kaafir Actress Dia Mirza Child Actor Dishita Jain Dia Mirza Dishita Jain Kaafir Kaafir Clocks 1 Year Mohit Raina Zee5 Show
You might also like
World Oceans Day 2020: Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif and Others Share Posts About the Importance of Preserving the Vast Water Bodies  
Bollywood

World Oceans Day 2020: Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif and Others Share Posts About the Importance of Preserving the Vast Water Bodies  
Javed Akhtar Receives Richard Dawkins Award 2020 For Critical Thinking and Advancing Human Progress
Bollywood

Javed Akhtar Receives Richard Dawkins Award 2020 For Critical Thinking and Advancing Human Progress
World Environment Day 2020: From Dia Mirza to Ajay Devgn, List of Bollywood Celebs Who Are Working Actively to Protect the Mother Earth
Viral

World Environment Day 2020: From Dia Mirza to Ajay Devgn, List of Bollywood Celebs Who Are Working Actively to Protect the Mother Earth
RHTDM Reunion! Dia Mirza and R Madhavan Collaborate For a Chit-Chat On Nature and Animals (Watch Video)
Bollywood

RHTDM Reunion! Dia Mirza and R Madhavan Collaborate For a Chit-Chat On Nature and Animals (Watch Video)
Mrs Serial Killer Actor Manoj Bajpayee Feels Shirish Kunder's Films 'Grow On The Audience Over Time'
Entertainment

Mrs Serial Killer Actor Manoj Bajpayee Feels Shirish Kunder's Films 'Grow On The Audience Over Time'
Stay Home Stay Safe Song: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Other Artists Team Up For a Rap On COVID-19 Awareness (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Stay Home Stay Safe Song: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Other Artists Team Up For a Rap On COVID-19 Awareness (Watch Video)
Mrs Serial Killer Movie Review: Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee’s Netflix Thriller Twists Itself Into a Tangled Mess of Bad Acting and Writing
Bollywood

Mrs Serial Killer Movie Review: Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee’s Netflix Thriller Twists Itself Into a Tangled Mess of Bad Acting and Writing
Mrs Serial Killer Review: Jacqueline Fernandez's Netflix Release Gets all the Unwanted Reactions and a Big Thumbs Down from Twitterati
TV

Mrs Serial Killer Review: Jacqueline Fernandez's Netflix Release Gets all the Unwanted Reactions and a Big Thumbs Down from Twitterati
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement