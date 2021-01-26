On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day today (January 26), the makers of 1962 The War In The Hills unveiled the first look from their upcoming series which stars Abhay Deol in the lead. This one will be out on February 26, 2021, on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar. The story of this series is based on true events and takes us back in the time of the Indo-China war. The teaser gives quite an in-depth look into how the series will look like. And the little glimpse of Abhay Deol does look promising. Patriotic Songs for Republic Day 2021: List of Desh Bhakti Geet in Hindi With Videos for Gantantra Diwas Celebrations on 26th January.

From gunshots, bombs, emotions to a lot of action, 1962 The War In The Hills serves to an unfiltered story of valour. It depicts how 125 army men fought against 3000 Chinese men to safeguard the nation. The visuals, backdrop, tension and of course the patriotic music in the teaser blends in really well with each other. This series is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Army Day 2021: Jennifer Winget Announces ‘Code M Season 2’, Salutes the Brave Men Who Fought for Our Country (Watch Video).

Check Out The Teaser:

In the video, we see the lead Abhay in a never-seen-before avatar, leading a battalion in the epic war. The actor is known for intense films like Socha Nahin Tha, Dev D, Shanghai and more, and his role as an army officer in this one will also win hearts.

"No better occasion than our Republic Day to salute our jawaans and warriors who tirelessly protect us round the clock. As a tribute, I am happy to release the first look of 1962: The War In The Hills," Abhay said in a statement. Stay tuned!

