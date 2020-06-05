Aarya: Here's All You Need to Know About Dutch Series Penoza That Inspired Sushmita Sen's Web Debut

Sushmita Sen's Aarya is a remake of Dutch series Penoza (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen is gearing up to make her comeback while also making her digital debut. The actress is all set to star in Aarya, a web series directed by Neerja maker, Ram Madhvani for Disney+ Hostar. While its teaser was dropped recently, the makers released its trailer today (June 5) afternoon and the thriller sure looks promising. The actress plays a homemaker who unwittingly enters the underworld to repay all her husband's debts. Aarya First Look: Sushmita Sen Makes a Ravishing Comeback With Her Web-Series On Disney Plus Hotstar (Watch Video).

While we knew the actress was in talks with different filmmakers to mark her return, she finally selected Madhvani's Aarya, an official remake of Dutch series, Penoza. The series that aired from 2010 to 2017 revolved around Carmen, the daughter of a notorious Amsterdam drug lord, who reluctantly takes charge of the family business in order to clear her husband's debts. It also narrates the story of a mother who is determined to fight for her three kids while trying to survive in a man's world. Aarya Trailer Out Now: Sushmita Sen's Transformation From A Loving Wife To A Determined Fighter is Rivetting (Watch Video).

Check Out Aarya Trailer

Check Out Penoza Trailer

The storyline sure seems intriguing enough and we bet Sushmita will completely justify her role. She already looks convincing enough in the trailer and we can't wait to see what's lying in stores for us ahead. The series will hit the OTT platform on June 19, 2020.