Aarya First Look: Sushmita Sen Makes a Ravishing Comeback With Her Web-Series On Disney Plus Hotstar

Sushmita Sen has been missing from the silver screen for years now! How much her fans missed her is no new tale. She often talked about her comeback and how excited she is to be in the glam world but nothing concrete was announced, until now! The stunning actress finally revealed the first look of Aarya, a web series that will stream on Hotstar Specials/Disney Plus Hotstar. We did say she looks ravishing on it, right? Sushmita Sen Reveals She Battled the Life-Threatening Addison's Disease but Has Recovered With the Help of Meditation Using Nunchaku.

The former Miss Universe is seen in a pink outfit and an intense look. The picture is hazy but hey we can totally make out that she looks gorgeous as ever. It will be fun to watch Sushmita make her digital debut as well as comeback with promising content. Meanwhile, check out the first look of Aarya below.

Aarya First Look:

There is no word on when the series will start streaming on the platform though. Earlier, it was reported that the Ram Madhvani created series will release on March 29. However, just like every other project, this one too was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. It is also now speculated that they will release it in July but the official poster only says 'coming soon.' Whenever it is, we are simply glad that the Main Hoon Na actress is back in the acting world and are excited about the first teaser already! Stay tuned with us for more updates.