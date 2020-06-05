Aarya Trailer Out Now: Sushmita Sen's Transformation From A Loving Wife To A Determined Fighter is Rivetting (Watch Video)

Aarya Stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen will be making her comeback to acting with her Hotstar plus Disney web series Aarya. The actress announced her comeback on Instagram last year and thanked her fans for bearing with her and still loving her despite not being on the scene for the past few years. She, in fact, dedicated her return to to the fans. The actress' comeback vehicle, Aarya is said to be a remake of a Dutch series Penoza. Aarya First Look: Sushmita Sen Makes a Ravishing Comeback With Her Web-Series On Disney Plus Hotstar (Watch Video).

Starring Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikander Kher and Manish Choudhary in pivotal roles, Aarya sees the journey of a woman who steps up and becomes a badass, after an attempt is made to take her husband out and her family is threatened. Aarya: Sushmita Sen to Mark Her Acting Comeback After a Decade in Ram Madhvani Directorial Show, Read Deets!.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Aarya will be hitting the digital platform on June 19, 2020. Directed by Neerja fame Ram Madhvani, Aarya sees Sushmita Sen cross all limits and go back to a lifestyle that she never wanted for herself or her family. And from the looks of the trailer, Aarya seems to be one fast-paced drama.