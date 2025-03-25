Popular television actor Aasif Sheikh, known for his role as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, was reportedly rushed to a hospital after collapsing during the show's shoot in Dehradun. The incident took place on Monday (March 24) while shooting for an intense fight sequence for the show. Hours after the shocking incident, Aasif Sheikh finally issued a statement, giving a health update to his worried fans. The 60-year-old actor revealed that he was brought to Mumbai in a wheelchair from Dehradun. ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ Actor Aasif Sheikh Collapses During Shoot in Dehradun, Rushed to Hospital – Reports.

Aasif Sheikh Issues Statement on Collapsing Incident in Dehradun

Reacting to the collapsing incident in Dehradun, Aasif Sheikh said, 'I started feeling numbness in my foot, and then sciatica pain made the situation worse. I was brought on a wheelchair to Mumbai, and now I have been advised a complete bed rest. I landed here on the 18th, and since then, I am taking rest, and my treatment is on. I think for one more week I will take a rest and hope I will be soon in front of the camera." Manoj Santoshi, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ Writer, Dies After Long Battle With Liver Cancer.

Aasif Sheikh’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aasif Sheikh (@iaasifsheikhofficial)

Apart from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Aasif Sheikh is also popular for his roles in other TV shows, including Yes Boss, Hum Log, Gul Sanobar, and Don't Worry Chachu. He has also been a part of several Bollywood films. Making his Hindi film debut with Rama O Rama in 1988, the actor went on to star in films including Karan Arjun (1995), Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa (2004) and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), among others.

