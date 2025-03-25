Renowned screenwriter Manoj Santoshi, most popular for his work in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, is no more. He passed away on Monday (March 24) after battling liver cancer in his hometown of Aligarh. If reports are to be believed, he was also going through financial problems, and actress Shilpa Shinde, who previously played a lead role in the show, was taking care of him. However, in a shocking turn of events, the Bigg Boss 11 winner claimed that Manoj Santoshi died due to medical negligence. Manoj Santoshi, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ Writer, Dies After Long Battle With Liver Cancer.

Shilpa Shinde Claims Manoj Santoshi Dies Due to Medical Negligence

In an interview with Times Now, former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde claimed that Manoj Santoshi died due to medical negligence. She revealed that she traveled to Mumbai from Secunderabad for just two days, and during that time, there was medical negligence as he was left unattended. She further called it a "ghatiya business". She said, "Main to chhote see shabdon me kahungi ki bohot ghatiya business hai. Paise kamane ka bohot achha business hai hospital. Mare hue insaan ka bhi dialysis kar rahe hain. Ye compete doctor ki laparvahi hai, KIMS, Secundarabad Hospital hai, jahan pe liver transplant hota hai. Aur pata nahi, doctors wahan pe hai ya hajaa hai."

Manoj Santoshi’s Insta Post

Translations? I short, it is a very shoddy business. A hospital is a good business to make money. They did dialysis on a dead person. This is completely the doctor's negligence. Liver transplant happens at KIMS Secundarabad, and I don't know if they are doctors or barbers." The actress shared that when she reached Mumbai, she got a call that an organ had been arranged for Manoj, and she couldn't sleep that night due to the excitement. As the actress prepared to deposit the money, she got a call that Manoj had slipped into a coma.

She continued, "Surgery ke lie anti stomach aur anesthesia ke lie jo hota hai na, wo raat ko hi sab kuch band kar diya. Jo liver ke lie diya jata hai, wo bhi sara leak ho gaya. Sister ne bola 'sorry' to maine kaha 'what sorry!'" Actor Aasif Sheikh Releases First Statement After Collapsing on ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ Set in Dehradun, Expresses Desire To Be ‘In Front of the Camera Soon’.

Shilpa Shinde’s IG Post

Shilpa said that when she reached the location, the actress was informed that Manoj's kidney was damaged due to his liver. She said, "I asked if they wanted his kidney, thinking there's no family for him. They were doing his dialysis to show me, but I could clearly see that he is no more. It is a case of negliegance and theft and I am its living proof!" The actress shared that she is speaking up about the matter because this is happening with so many people these days.

